North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'

Read full article on original website
Related
Wildlife summit to vote on 'historic' shark protections
A summit on the international trade in endangered species will decide Thursday whether to ratify a "historic" proposal to protect sharks, a move that would drastically restrict the lucrative global shark fin trade. The proposal would place dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say
RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
Bolsonaro Allies Fined Millions as Attempt to Overturn Brazil Election Result Backfires Horribly
A judge in Brazil on Wednesday fined allies of the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro who made a “bad faith” attempt to overturn last month’s election result. After Bolsonaro lost the race to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October, Bolsonaro challenged the result by arguing that votes cast on certain voting machines shouldn’t have counted. His coalition claimed to have found “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some of the machines. But Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the head of the country’s electoral court, rejected the challenge on and fined the parties in Bolsonaro’s coalition $4.3 million. “The complete bad faith of the plaintiff’s bizarre and illicit request... was proven, both by the refusal to add to the initial petition and the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts,” De Moraes wrote in his final decision.Read it at Axios
Ukraine news – live: Putin could use chemical weapons in fight against Kyiv, US fears
US officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine if his losses on the frontline continue to pile up. As a last resort move before launching a full nuclear confrontation, the Russian president could deploy chemicals that are easily concealed which would make it harder for Western countries to trace the attack back to Moscow.Though the threat of such an attack does not appear imminent, the anonymous sources from the US defence department told Politico that there is now a push for allies to better prepare themselves for such an event. Elsewhere,...
Iran official says 50 police killed in protests
DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days.
Comments / 0