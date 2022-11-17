Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
BBC
Children in Need: Northern Ireland stars gather for appeal night
Children in Need and Pudsey's marathon day of fundraising for disadvantaged children and young people across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is well under way. Presenter Holly Hamilton said she was thrilled to be taking part in this year's event in Northern Ireland and urged people to donate.
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
BBC
Most areas in England to see 5% council tax rise
Most English councils are expected to raise council tax by 5%, according to the Treasury. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday announced English local authorities will be able to increase council tax by 5% annually without a referendum. Councils warned an increase would be "extremely difficult" for people given the cost-of-living...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their first tiara moment in three years — here's which headpieces they might reach for Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a glittering decision to make! The royals are likely preparing for a tiara moment as King Charles III's first state visit as the monarch is set for next week. The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, are slated to visit the U.K., where a state banquet at Buckingham Palace will...
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
seventeen.com
Why Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Is Causing So Much Controversy
King Charles is making the whole monarch thing official with a coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 (which is his grandson Archie's birthday), but he's not the only person getting a crown placed atop his head. Charles's wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned, which the royals confirmed in a statement saying, "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort."
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Prince Harry's Remaining Royal Role Under Fire as Government Reconsiders
Prince Harry's most significant remaining royal role was challenged in the House of Lords this week, with the possibility of his stepping in to deputize for his father King Charles III during periods of absence or illness being questioned following his move to the U.S. with Meghan Markle. The prince...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England and Wales braced for tournament openers
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. For England, it's been a four-year wait. For Wales, it's...
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: How much is the Autumn Statement going to hurt?
Staying under the duvet always seems tempting at this time of year and looking at what lies ahead might justify seeking somewhere far away to escape to. The good news - yes, there is some - is that Nasa tells our show this weekend that humans will be living on the moon this decade. So perhaps there really will be more radical options if you want to flee.
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland
Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city. The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south HampshireMoment roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South WalesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
Comments / 0