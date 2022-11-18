Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
New Carlisle Church to host seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Living Grace Community Church in New Carlisle is hosting its seventh annual community Thanksgiving on Thursday. Church leaders tell Dayton 24/7 Now they want to help families who may need a helping hand. “We want you, your family, your friends, strangers to come here...
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Unit NAACP hosts Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted their Third Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for families on Friday. The event ran from noon until 6 p.m. at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters at 915 Salem Ave. Dr. Derrick L. Foward,...
dayton247now.com
Firefighters respond to heavy fire at house in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments in Dayton were on scene trying to put out a large house fire Saturday morning. The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. on 200 block of North Irwin Street. Dayton Fire Department's social media stated that a two-story house was deemed a total...
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
dayton247now.com
Dayton empowerment nonprofit to expand with new facility
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton nonprofit dedicated to helping young men is duplicating its program. It now plans to open a new facility focused on young women. The Victory Project, headquartered at 409 Troy St. in Dayton, is a privately-funded after-school program that has provided mentoring and...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
dayton247now.com
Fish Food Pantry holds helping hand Thanksgiving dinner
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County's Fish Food Pantry was lending a helping hand by handing out Thanksgiving meals on Saturday. The group's goal to distribute approximately 800 meals to needy families, according to Gail Matson, executive director. The drive-thru meal distribution began in 2017 with a total of 400 meals.
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
hometownstations.com
Multiple fire departments called to fight barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Daily Advocate
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
dayton247now.com
Holiday Help Out provides needy families with holiday meals
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Holiday Help-Out finished its three day campaign in Trotwood and Washington Township. The purpose was to collect donations to provide holiday meal items, winter clothing, and personal care items to local families in need. Dayton 24/7 Now and Alpha Media partnered to spread the word...
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
Comments / 0