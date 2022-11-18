Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed barn fire in Auglaize County Saturday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., the St. Marys Fire Department was called out to 17420 Koenig Road after the homeowners saw their barn on fire. The barn was filled with equipment. St. Marys Township, Celina, New Knoxville, and Buckland departments were called in to help fight the fire. St. Marys Fire Chief says the barn and the contents are considered total losses. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO