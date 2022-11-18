ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

Wolverines Announce 2023 Softball Schedule, Ticket Information

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan softball team and head coach Bonnie Tholl announced Tuesday (Nov. 22) the Wolverines' 2023 schedule, featuring 55 regular-season contests with 17 home games at the Wilpon Complex, home of Alumni Field. The Wolverines' 2023 slate also features 17 opponents who reached the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Kicks Off Homestand with Overtime Victory, Defeats Ohio 70-66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A buzzer-beater at the end of regulation pushed the No. 20-ranked University of Michigan men's basketball team and the visiting Ohio Bobcats to overtime on Sunday night (Nov. 20) at Crisler Center, where the Wolverines eventually claimed a hard-fought 70-66 victory. SUMMARY: A pair of late...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Monday: Game 12 at Ohio State

#3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at #2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) • Michigan has achieved its first 11-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. • Saturday's contest will be the 118th meeting between the two programs; U-M holds a 59-52-6 advantage in the all-time series. • Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Lewan Defeats Virginia Tech's No. 4 Andonian in NWCA All-Star Classic

AUSTIN, Texas -- University of Michigan fifth-year senior Will Lewan earned a 3-1 decision in his 157-pound match over Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian at the National Wrestling Coaches Association's All-Star Classic on Tuesday night (Nov. 22) at FloWrestling's new event facility. Lewan made a first-period double leg hold up in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Zinter Earns Academic All-District 5 Honors from College Sports Communicators

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Offensive lineman Zak Zinter of the No. 3-ranked University of Michigan football team received Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday (Nov. 22). Being named Academic All-District puts Zinter on the ballot for the CSC Academic All-America team to be announced next month.
ANN ARBOR, MI

