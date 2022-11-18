ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Offensive lineman Zak Zinter of the No. 3-ranked University of Michigan football team received Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday (Nov. 22). Being named Academic All-District puts Zinter on the ballot for the CSC Academic All-America team to be announced next month.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO