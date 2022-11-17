Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of Payments Giant Visa Details What’s Needed in Crypto To Regain User Confidence After ‘FTX Disaster’
The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse. In a new interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the outgoing Visa CEO Al Kelly says he hopes the downfall of FTX will speed up oversight of the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Ethereum (ETH) at Record Levels Amid ‘Deeply Negative’ Sentiment: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are pouring larger amounts of capital into short crypto investment products than previously seen before. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says crypto investment products saw most inflows heading toward short investment products last week. “Short...
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Explains How FTX and Alameda Collapse Has No Effect on USDT
Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer in the world, has released a statement assuring investors that USDT is in no way affected by the meltdown of crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research. In a new blog post, Tether says that since Alameda was a large issuer of USDT,...
dailyhodl.com
$138,400,000,000 Asset Manager Gearing Up To Launch New Crypto Hedge Fund by End of Year: Report
An investment firm with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets under its management is reportedly looking to launch a crypto hedge fund by the end of the year. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-traded investment company, is planning on rolling out its own digital assets hedge fund.
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Support Vitalik Buterin’s Idea for Crypto Exchanges
CEOs from two of the biggest crypto firms in the world are giving a nod of approval to Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin’s idea for how exchanges can maintain transparency for their customers. After the collapse of FTX and the revelations that came with it, scrutiny over the reserve...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Who Accurately Called One of Bitcoin’s Biggest Crashes Issues Major BTC and Ethereum Update
A veteran trader who became a legend in crypto circles for correctly forecasting Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse just issued an update on the current state of the markets. Peter Brandt points to sour sentiment on crypto in the mainstream media as a sign that prices are at, or near, a bottom.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Gives Price Targets for Ethereum (ETH) and One Its Top Competitors, Updates Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook
A popular crypto strategist is setting new potential price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) while also giving an update on Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum could see a 54% dip from current prices if another major event rocks the crypto markets, such as a prominent firm filing bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Predicts Next ‘Big Event’ That Pushes Crypto Out of Bear Market
Crypto veteran Jesse Powell is weighing in on the state of the industry following the collapse of FTX, giving a prediction for what will propel the space out of its bear market. In a new interview on the Bankless podcast, Powell says with billions of dollars now gone and a...
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Sam Bankman-Fried ‘Clearly’ Lied to FTX Users, Investors and Employees
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is unveiling more details about the call he had with Sam Bankman-Fried as the FTX founder scrambled to rescue his ailing crypto exchange. In a new CNBC interview, Changpeng Zhao says that he received a call from Bankman-Fried within 48 hours after tweeting his firm’s plans to liquidate its FTT holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Developer Working on New Privacy-Focused Altcoin and Blockchain, According to Charles Hoskinson
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that Input Output Global (IOG) is gearing up to launch a new altcoin and blockchain designed to protect a user’s privacy. Presenting as a keynote speaker in this year’s ScotFest event, Hoskinson says the Cardano developer is working on Midnight, which he notes was born out of the need to create a coin “with privacy at its core.”
dailyhodl.com
Documentary Film About FTX’s High-Profile Implosion Is Already in the Works: Report
A documentary about the controversial collapse of FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly already in production. Variety reports that the non-fiction entertainment studio XTR is behind the project, and Oscar-nominated director David Darg is helming it. Darg is reportedly already on site in the Bahamas working on...
CNBC
Trump Media merger partner loses board member days before pivotal shareholder meeting
Justin Shaner, a Florida real estate executive, quit the board of Digital World Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with Truth Social parent Trump Media. The move came days before DWAC's shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 22. The DWAC-Trump Media deal is being investigated by federal prosecutors and...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Are Quietly Increasing Their Crypto Holdings, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment claims that Ethereum (ETH) whales haven’t been deterred by the market’s bearish price action. Santiment notes that whale and “shark” addresses holding between 100 and 100,000 ETH have increased their holdings by 3.5% in the past 12 days. The investor cohorts now...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Indicator Flashing Cyclical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst says that one key on-chain indicator is pointing toward a cyclical bottom for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s percentage of supply in profit and loss metric is flashing signs of a historical bottom for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ripple Lawyer Says Company Effectively Operating Outside of the US Due to Impact of SEC Lawsuit: Report
Ripple Lab’s top lawyer says that the company is essentially operating outside of the US due to the lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a recent report by CNBC, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty says that even though most Ripple employees are based in the US, most of its customers have been driven to other nations because of the regulatory agency’s case against the payments platform.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Sets New Price Targets for BTC and Cardano
The widely followed crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows. The pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 665,000 Twitter followers that he believes rallies in the crypto markets are meant to trap bulls. “What...
