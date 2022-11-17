ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Ethereum (ETH) at Record Levels Amid ‘Deeply Negative’ Sentiment: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are pouring larger amounts of capital into short crypto investment products than previously seen before. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says crypto investment products saw most inflows heading toward short investment products last week. “Short...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Gives Price Targets for Ethereum (ETH) and One Its Top Competitors, Updates Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook

A popular crypto strategist is setting new potential price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) while also giving an update on Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum could see a 54% dip from current prices if another major event rocks the crypto markets, such as a prominent firm filing bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Developer Working on New Privacy-Focused Altcoin and Blockchain, According to Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that Input Output Global (IOG) is gearing up to launch a new altcoin and blockchain designed to protect a user’s privacy. Presenting as a keynote speaker in this year’s ScotFest event, Hoskinson says the Cardano developer is working on Midnight, which he notes was born out of the need to create a coin “with privacy at its core.”
dailyhodl.com

Documentary Film About FTX’s High-Profile Implosion Is Already in the Works: Report

A documentary about the controversial collapse of FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly already in production. Variety reports that the non-fiction entertainment studio XTR is behind the project, and Oscar-nominated director David Darg is helming it. Darg is reportedly already on site in the Bahamas working on...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Predicts Major Trend Shift for Bitcoin, Says BTC Bottom May Be Close

The crypto strategist who nailed the end of the Bitcoin bull market last year is predicting the emergence of a new trend for BTC. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 656,200 Twitter followers that he believes the bottom is close for Bitcoin. However, he highlights...
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Indicator Flashing Cyclical Bottoming Signal for Bitcoin (BTC), Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen

A widely followed crypto analyst says that one key on-chain indicator is pointing toward a cyclical bottom for Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s percentage of supply in profit and loss metric is flashing signs of a historical bottom for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com

Top Ripple Lawyer Says Company Effectively Operating Outside of the US Due to Impact of SEC Lawsuit: Report

Ripple Lab’s top lawyer says that the company is essentially operating outside of the US due to the lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a recent report by CNBC, Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty says that even though most Ripple employees are based in the US, most of its customers have been driven to other nations because of the regulatory agency’s case against the payments platform.

