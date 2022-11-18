Read full article on original website
My 98-year-old mum is fit to be discharged but trapped in hospital
Re patients stuck in hospital, (‘A doctor told me I could be here for months’: patients stuck in England’s hospitals, 13 November), my 98-year-old mother was admitted to treat an infection. She has dementia, but on the day she was admitted she walked downstairs, got into the car, and then into a hospital bed. She was declared medically fit to be discharged a week later, but because the hospital cannot mobilise her, she must have a care package.
Action News Troubleshooters get help for grieving mother trying to bury son
Tyesha Carter's only visible memorial at the cemetery for her son was a heart in the dirt. That's because the check she paid to Distinguished Memorial Chapels, Inc. bounced, according to the cemetery.
architizer.com
Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display // LUO studio
Project name: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display ShelvesDeveloper: Government of Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvinceClient: Jiaozuo Yuntai Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.Design firm: LUO studio (www.luostudio.cn)Designers / construction instruction: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Huang Shangwan, Zhang ChenConstruction firm: Jiaozuo Yuanbo Architectural Engineering Co., Ltd.Location: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Industry Park, Houyanmen Village, Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvincePhotography: Jin WeiqiTotal exhibition area: 602 square metersMain display shelf size: 12m (length), 14.1m (width), 5.3m (height)Materials: thin pine panels, iron sheetsStart time: April 26, 2021Completion time: November 30, 2021Agricultural products exhibition for supporting rural industries revitalization2021 opens a new chapter of China’s Rural Revitalization Initiative.
Quincy boy hopes to gain independence, speech skills with new service dog Faith
QUINCY − A 13-year-old boy with Down syndrome and other special needs, Sam Fehan can struggle to get his point across to his teachers, friends and family. Speech is a challenge and clear communication is something he works on daily. But with Faith, the service dog his family brought home just four weeks ago, there's an easy rapport. ...
Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer
As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:
Kids surprise deaf cafeteria worker by learning sign language to communicate with her
Their teacher helped them learn new words every week.
Man still living at home feels the need to lock everything up
Living with your family as an adult can bring a lot of challenges to your life. Whether you're planning to move soon or not, there can be times where family members clash. While saving to move, it may become necessary to make some changes to avoid problems.
