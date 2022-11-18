Re patients stuck in hospital, (‘A doctor told me I could be here for months’: patients stuck in England’s hospitals, 13 November), my 98-year-old mother was admitted to treat an infection. She has dementia, but on the day she was admitted she walked downstairs, got into the car, and then into a hospital bed. She was declared medically fit to be discharged a week later, but because the hospital cannot mobilise her, she must have a care package.

3 DAYS AGO