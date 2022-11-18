ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My 98-year-old mum is fit to be discharged but trapped in hospital

Re patients stuck in hospital, (‘A doctor told me I could be here for months’: patients stuck in England’s hospitals, 13 November), my 98-year-old mother was admitted to treat an infection. She has dementia, but on the day she was admitted she walked downstairs, got into the car, and then into a hospital bed. She was declared medically fit to be discharged a week later, but because the hospital cannot mobilise her, she must have a care package.
architizer.com

Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display // LUO studio

Project name: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Display ShelvesDeveloper: Government of Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvinceClient: Jiaozuo Yuntai Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.Design firm: LUO studio (www.luostudio.cn)Designers / construction instruction: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Huang Shangwan, Zhang ChenConstruction firm: Jiaozuo Yuanbo Architectural Engineering Co., Ltd.Location: Yuntai Ice Chrysanthemum Industry Park, Houyanmen Village, Huanfeng Town, Xiuwu County, Henan ProvincePhotography: Jin WeiqiTotal exhibition area: 602 square metersMain display shelf size: 12m (length), 14.1m (width), 5.3m (height)Materials: thin pine panels, iron sheetsStart time: April 26, 2021Completion time: November 30, 2021Agricultural products exhibition for supporting rural industries revitalization2021 opens a new chapter of China’s Rural Revitalization Initiative.
Tyla

Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer

As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy