Thibodaux, LA

Huffman powers Nicholls to 97-52 romp over Jarvis Christian

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman finished with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nicholls rolled to a 97-52 victory over Jarvis College. Huffman made 10 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and added three assists and two steals for the Colonels (1-3). Latrell Jones pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jalen White scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range off the bench. He added three assists and two steals. Jordan Clark led the Bulldogs with 13 points, coming off the bench to sink 5 of 7 shots.
Hot-shooting Troy rolls past Southern-New Orleans 118-61

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene, Duke Miles and Nelson Phillips each scored more than 20 points and Troy beat Southern-New Orleans 118-61. Phillips and Miles scored 22 points apiece to lead Troy (6-1). Eugene added 21 points and the trio combined for 24-of-40 shooting from the floor. Three others scored in double figures for the Trojans, who finished 46 of 73 (63) overall and made 16 of 31 from 3-point range. Miles was 5 of 8 from long range. Brock Brown scored 18 points to lead Southern-New Orleans.
Cross scores 22, Tulane knocks off Rhode Island 78-75

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Island — Led by Kevin Cross’ 22 points, the Tulane Green Wave defeated the Rhode Island Rams 78-75 on Tuesday night. The Green Wave moved to 4-1 with the win and the Rams dropped to 1-4. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF...
