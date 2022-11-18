ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU advances to title game of Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Adam Miller made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, KJ Williams added 19 points and LSU beat Akron 73-58 in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic. Williams, who scored 33 points in a tournament opener, picked up his third foul with 17 minutes left in the game but didn’t get called for another in playing 31 minutes. He had a team-high three steals as LSU forced Akron into 14 turnovers and 26% shooting. LSU took its first double-digit lead, 55-44, on Miller’s 3-pointer with 9:12 remaining as the Tigers started the second half by scoring 22 of the opening 31 points. Justice Hill added 14 for LSU. The Tigers shot 48% and made nine 3-pointers. Xavier Castaneda scored 28 points for Akron.
Huffman powers Nicholls to 97-52 romp over Jarvis Christian

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman finished with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nicholls rolled to a 97-52 victory over Jarvis College. Huffman made 10 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and added three assists and two steals for the Colonels (1-3). Latrell Jones pitched in with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jalen White scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range off the bench. He added three assists and two steals. Jordan Clark led the Bulldogs with 13 points, coming off the bench to sink 5 of 7 shots.
