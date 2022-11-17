ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) operates 17 diploma-granting technical high schools, two aviation maintenance technician schools, and an adult education center. CTECS graduates are career and college ready, and able to immediately support the skilled-labor needs of Connecticut business and industry. At CTECS...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Coming Soon: New Criminal Background Check Rules

The following article was provided by Berchem Moses PC. It is posted here with permission. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, public and private employers in Connecticut must comply with new rules regarding the use of criminal background information. Employers were already prohibited from seeking information regarding criminal history that was erased,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
alternativeswatch.com

Connecticut places another $1bn-plus into private markets

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced $1.13 billion in approved investment commitments for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions save...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time buyer’s assistance programs for Connecticut

Are you a first-time homebuyer in Connecticut? You’re looking at a competitive market in the Constitution State: The number of homes for sale fell 27% from May 2021 to 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks housing trends across the nation. The median sale price for a home...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Foodshare Reaches Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday. Connecticut Foodshare said it will give away more than 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving, thanks to the generosity of people throughout the state. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE

