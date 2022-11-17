Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers
A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Connecticut Technical Education and Career System
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) operates 17 diploma-granting technical high schools, two aviation maintenance technician schools, and an adult education center. CTECS graduates are career and college ready, and able to immediately support the skilled-labor needs of Connecticut business and industry. At CTECS...
Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth
Connecticut has reversed a structural imbalance in its budget, with revenue growth now outpacing the growth of fixed costs. The post Connecticut’s revenue outpaces fixed cost growth appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
Eversource, UI will cut electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The delay in creating different electric rates for lower-income Eversource and UI customers in CT is raising concerns among lawmakers.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
cbia.com
Coming Soon: New Criminal Background Check Rules
The following article was provided by Berchem Moses PC. It is posted here with permission. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, public and private employers in Connecticut must comply with new rules regarding the use of criminal background information. Employers were already prohibited from seeking information regarding criminal history that was erased,...
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Youth Center re-opens
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweet condolences after Colorado gay bar shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweeted their condolences Sunday after five people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs. “Horrible & horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, & the […]
alternativeswatch.com
Connecticut places another $1bn-plus into private markets
Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced $1.13 billion in approved investment commitments for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions save...
These baby names have historically been the most popular in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olivia, Liv or Livvie? What about William, Will, Bill or Liam? You’ve probably heard these names on the playground often lately, but many of Connecticut’s most popular baby names have topped the charts for decades. When it comes to girls, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia have been popular over […]
Lawmakers promise action over dramatic power bill increases, but options are limited
State and federal lawmakers are promising changes after Connecticut’s two major power companies announced dramatic price increases. But their options may be limited.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
mediafeed.org
First-time buyer’s assistance programs for Connecticut
Are you a first-time homebuyer in Connecticut? You’re looking at a competitive market in the Constitution State: The number of homes for sale fell 27% from May 2021 to 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks housing trends across the nation. The median sale price for a home...
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Foodshare Reaches Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving
From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday. Connecticut Foodshare said it will give away more than 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving, thanks to the generosity of people throughout the state. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents have...
Comments / 1