The New Jersey Devils' 13-game win streak came to a controversial end Wednesday night in a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After officials disallowed not one, not two, but three New Jersey Devils' goals on Wednesday night, fans showed their displeasure by pelting the ice at the Prudential Center with trash, briefly halting the game in the third period.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO