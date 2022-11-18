Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
calbears.com
Bears Honor Lilomaiava On Senior Day
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-22, 0-19 Pac-12) hosted No. 10 Oregon (22-5, 16-3) at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to give the Ducks a serious fight after posting five straight five-set matches; ultimately, however, the 10th-ranked visitors utilized a furious offensive attack to triumph over the Bears, 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17).
calbears.com
Knowlton's Notes: Feeling Thankful This Season
As I take a few moments to reflect this Thanksgiving season, I find myself feeling grateful on so many fronts. Corey and I are now in our fifth year here in Berkeley, and we feel so fortunate to be a part of the Cal Family. Our staff, fans, donors and everyone else associated with this department inspire me every day, and I continue to be excited and hopeful about our future together. Thank you!
calbears.com
Bears Head To LA For LMU Thanksgiving Classic
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (3-1) hits the road to take on LMU (1-3) and Montana (2-2) at the LMU Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles, CA. Tipoff against LMU is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 and the game can be viewed on the WCC Network. The game against Montana will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
calbears.com
Bears Take On TCU At Emerald Coast Classic
BERKELEY – California will face TCU in the semifinal round of the 2022 Emerald Coast Classic on Friday night at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and the contest will be televised on the CBS Sports Network with Brad Johansen and Steve Lappas on the call.
calbears.com
Bears Host Bruins In Joe Roth Game Friday
BERKELEY -- California wraps up the 2022 regular season on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. against No. 18 UCLA in California Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Dan Hellie on play-by-play and Petros Papadakis providing analysis. Venue:. California Memorial Stadium. Time: 1:30 p.m. PT. Television...
calbears.com
Bears Prepare For Final Two Matches Of 2022
BERKELEY – After posting its fifth straight five-set match against Arizona State on Sunday, California volleyball (7-21, 0-18 Pac-12) hopes to close out the season strong this week against two of the nation's top teams. The Bears will host No. 10 Oregon at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT before traveling to No. 6 Stanford in Palo Alto on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:00 p.m.
calbears.com
Bears Fall In Home Loss To Texas State
BERKELEY – California staged another late second-half rally but could once again not come out on top in a 59-55 loss to Texas State on Monday night. The Golden Bears fell to 0-5 on the season despite holding Texas State (3-2) to 33.9-percent shooting while Lars Thiemann recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double and Devin Askew tallied 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
calbears.com
Kiki de Bruijne Earns All-Region Honors
BERKELEY – California field hockey midfielder Kiki de Bruijne has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-West Region First Team, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Division I teams are separated into five regions: Mid-Atlantic, Mideast, Northeast, South, and West with each region honoring...
calbears.com
Eight Named To CSC Academic All-District 8 Team
BERKELEY – Eight Cal players were selected Tuesday to the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-District 8 Football Team with the selections including Justin Richard Baker, Hunter Barth, Matthew Cindric, Brian Driscoll, Jack Plummer, Gunnar Rask, Jamieson Sheahan and Craig Woodson. The honor recognizes top student-athletes for their combined performances...
