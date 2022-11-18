As I take a few moments to reflect this Thanksgiving season, I find myself feeling grateful on so many fronts. Corey and I are now in our fifth year here in Berkeley, and we feel so fortunate to be a part of the Cal Family. Our staff, fans, donors and everyone else associated with this department inspire me every day, and I continue to be excited and hopeful about our future together. Thank you!

BERKELEY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO