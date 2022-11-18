North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'

Read full article on original website
Related
Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
Terrified locals flee as chemical factory blast rocks homes and buildings in northern China
Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians met in UAE to discuss prisoner swap, ammonia, sources say
RIYADH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
Iran official says 50 police killed in protests
DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days.
Comments / 0