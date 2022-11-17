Read full article on original website
The Truth Teller!
2d ago
I'm thankful they removed the urinals from the gender neutral bathrooms. It ensures that the toilet seats are covered in urine and the seat will always remain down when I use it because there is no way in hell I would touch those toilets. To help people feel more included even if there is an option between gendered and gender neutral bathrooms I always pee all over the seats in the gender neutral restroom so they don't feel left out!!!
Reply(2)
12
ca.grl
2d ago
Makes you never want to use those bathrooms with people like that ewe!!
Reply
6
Related
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Consent Education Club publishes videos in tri-weekly bulletin
In the last week of October, Berkeley High School students watched three videos on consent education in the video bulletin at BHS. Behind these videos is the Consent Education Club. Initially started by Berkeley International High School’s (BIHS) class of 2022 as a leadership project, the club has now expanded school-wide, open to all students.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Class discussions must remain impartial
It’s no surprise that both the City of Berkeley and Berkeley High School students are very left-leaning when it comes to politics. In the last presidential election, 79.83 percent of Berkeley voted democratically. In comparison, 63.5 percent of California voted democratic, and only 51.3 percent of the United States did. Throughout various classes at BHS, teachers facilitate political conversations covering an abundance of topics, both historical and current. Some teachers address this content with biased, one-sided perspectives. In doing so, educators do not allow students to cultivate their own ideas, and rather, impose their own opinions.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Students experience lunch alone at BHS
Lunch at Berkeley High School is a sacred time, being only 40 minutes long. Students often go off campus to enjoy a plethora of food options with friends while others choose to eat alone. A whole school day can be exhausting and having lunch alone can be a time for students to find a moment of solitude.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
‘They should be getting more’:Teacher Title IX training lacks
“Title IX is effectively supposed to be a set of protections, it’s supposed to be protections set in place for you and me, and every other student at the school to be able to demand equity based on gender and sex,” said Genevieve Mage, the current yearbook teacher at Berkeley High School, who has been known for her activism towards Title IX.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Unsung heritage months require advocacy
Throughout the year various months are dedicated to the heritage and culture of historically marginalized peoples. November is Native American Heritage Month as well as Sikh Awareness Month. Last month was Filipino American History Month, and before that was Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep 15- Oct 15). Since these months often overlap and vary in mainstream popularity, some heritages go unacknowledged by the general public.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Rally Day tradition continues amid administration caution, student spirit
On November 4, the BHS community concluded spirit week with its celebration of Rally Day. Earlier that week, BHS Vice Principal Tammy Rose sent out an email to all BHS staff and students, describing her hopes for the event. “We are super excited … It is our plan that the...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
The breakdown: How do students at BHS spend their money?
As many high school students age, they develop the means to acquire an income — whether they or get an allowance, choose to invest in stocks, or work a part time job. Ultimately, more money comes with more spending power. One option for gaining money lies in stock market...
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
sfstandard.com
Labor Pains: Union Groups Couldn’t Sway SF Voters This November
In progressive San Francisco, you can count on organized labor to routinely achieve political wins. But this year was more of a mixed bag for unions, with two labor-endorsed supervisor candidates losing their races along with some consequential ballot questions. The labor losses coincide with a restless electorate that’s increasingly...
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Athlete Profile
Talia Antell-Proulx, a Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS) senior on the girls tennis team, was taken by surprise when her senior night was rained out twice. Despite the fact that no match was held, celebrations in honor of her graduating class continued, with posters, balloons, and words of acknowledgment for each of the seniors. The display of love on senior night is the culmination of what she has valued about her time on the tennis team. Antell-Proulx, a competitive gymnast through her childhood, has played a sport for most of her life, and her love for these activities has always stemmed from the community formed within them.
Two affordable housing measures fail to pass in San Francisco
Two local housing measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco have failed to pass. Proposition D has 49% of voters saying yes, and Prop. E trails behind with 45.9% yes votes. Both require at least 50% affirmative votes to pass. There are currently 5,800 votes left to count from the Nov. 8 midterm election and 302,256 have been tallied already. The voter turnout is now at...
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Jazz trip to Cuba exposes students to a cultural take on the genre
At a recent concert, Jazz band Director Sarah Cline asked for parent support for the upcoming trip to Cuba. She recalled the contrast between the attitudes of host school Havana’s Escuela Nacional de Música (ENM), the National School of Arts, and Berkeley High School to woodwind reeds. When...
sfstandard.com
Everybody in SF Except This Population Voted Overwhelmingly to Boost Funding for Schools and Libraries
Seeing the long ballot for the November election, Wendy Wong already knew what she would do: Vote no on all government spending and tax increases. Wong, a Cambodia-born Chinese immigrant who’s lived in San Francisco’s Sunset District for decades, said she’s tired of being squeezed by City Hall.
250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
Comments / 8