The summer of 2023 may be a ways off here in the chilly doldrums of November, but WWE is already thinking about where they'll be holding SummerSlam next August. And it appears WWE may be thinking about an area in the Great Lakes, where there was once intense malice in a certain palace. Fightful Select is reporting that Detroit, Michigan is currently the leader in the clubhouse to host SummerSlam next summer. While they were quick to point out that nothing was finalized on the matter and that, like everything in wrestling, things can change, sources noted to Fightful that WWE has been looking at Detroit as a potential SummerSlam location for the last few months.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO