wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Steve Austin Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, CM Punk – WWE Talk
As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape, which you can see below.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Once Tried To Sabotage Dana White & The UFC
In many ways, Vince McMahon and Dana White are one and the same. McMahon was once at the helm of the WWE ship before his July 2022 retirement, whereas White is currently the President of the UFC, a role he’s maintained since January 2001. By 2005, The Ultimate Fighter...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Talks Character Work With Vince McMahon; Comparisons to Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey discussed the inner workings of her on-screen WWE persona after she made her debut with the company as an in-ring performer. Following a electric and memorable debut at WrestleMania 34, Rousey stormed onto WWE programming, but former CEO Vince McMahon saw her character as more “vulnerable than dominant.”
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Could Wrestle First-Time-Ever Match At WrestleMania 39
Scheduled for April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, WrestleMania 39 is rumoured to be one of the biggest ‘Manias ever, with regular names such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey being joined by legends like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and John Cena.
411mania.com
CJ Perry on Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Her to be Paired With Miro in WWE
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) discussed Vince McMahon’s more “traditional” view of booking women compared to Triple H. She noted that Vince McMahon didn’t want her paired with her now husband Miro (formerly) Rusev because McMahon thought Rusev being paired with a beautiful women would get him cheered. Below are some highlights:
ringsidenews.com
Owen Hart Told Shawn Michaels The Montreal Screwjob Had Nothing To Do With Him
Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are well-known for their feud and bout known as the Montreal Screwjob. After the match, Hart left the company and signed on with World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE, and the 2x Slammy Award Winner had to deal with that transition in his own way.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Refused To Lose The WWE Title To Current AEW Star
Everyone knows that a world title win can change a wrestler’s career and a Money in the Bank cash in is a great way for an up and comer to win the big one. Jake Hager formerly wrestled in WWE as Jack Swagger and he managed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when he cashed in on Chris Jericho.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Stories & Characters Are Sacrificed In Modern Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff is a true veteran of professional wrestling. Due to his veteran status, his opinion is still taken seriously, for the most part. He also criticized a major aspect of modern-day pro wrestling, or lackthereof. The world of professional wrestling has continuously evolved and changed...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Jeff Jarrett Will Help Run AEW Live Events
AEW currently has two television shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The company also tapes matches and airs them on YouTube on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” in April 2021, however it was a one-time event. Tony Khan recently stated that he wants to grow AEW’s content and possibly hold more live events.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Recalls Triple H Pitching Main Roster WarGames Match To Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer and current SVP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has recalled a previous pitch to bring WarGames to Survivor Series. This year’s Survivor Series event will have a different feel to previous years’ events. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 tag bouts, two WarGames matches will take place on the November 26 show instead.
itrwrestling.com
Mr Kennedy Recalls Vince McMahon Pranking WWE Stars On Flight To Iraq
For every day Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE, there’s a hilarious story to go alongside it. From the time he stood in-ring after defecating himself to his real hatred of sneezing, a Vince McMahon encyclopedia is required to fully understand every unique aspect of the once-WWE CEO.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette On How He’d Book Steve Austin Competing At WrestleMania 39
Over the past few weeks, speculation has been building that Stone Cold Steve Austin could be ready to compete again at WrestleMania 39. On November 14th it was reported that WWE had offered Steve Austin a deal to come back. The Texas Rattlesnake returned to action for the first time in almost two decades at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Gives Example Of Vince McMahon Being More 'Traditional' Than Triple H
CJ Perry has detailed an example of what made Vince McMahon more "traditional" than Paul "Triple H" Levesque. A new regime has taken over WWE after McMahon retired as the company's CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are the co-CEOs, with the former also serving as the Chairwoman. Levesque is the Chief Content Officer.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes The WWE Locker Room Would “Riot” If CM Punk Was Handed A WrestleMania Main Event
Ric Flair believes the WWE locker room would not take kindly to CM Punk showing up and being handed a WrestleMania main event. There has also been speculation that CM Punk may be heading to WWE under the new regime. While there haven’t been any official reports that suggest Punk is heading to WWE, Ric Flair discussed a possible CM Punk return on his To Be The Man podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SummerSlam Could Return To City For First Time In 30 Years
The summer of 2023 may be a ways off here in the chilly doldrums of November, but WWE is already thinking about where they'll be holding SummerSlam next August. And it appears WWE may be thinking about an area in the Great Lakes, where there was once intense malice in a certain palace. Fightful Select is reporting that Detroit, Michigan is currently the leader in the clubhouse to host SummerSlam next summer. While they were quick to point out that nothing was finalized on the matter and that, like everything in wrestling, things can change, sources noted to Fightful that WWE has been looking at Detroit as a potential SummerSlam location for the last few months.
itrwrestling.com
Alundra Blayze Criticises Ronda Rousey For ‘Confusing’ WWE Promo
Returning to WWE in the women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey came back with a vengeance. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ proved herself as precisely that, taking no prisoners in her quest to become the SmackDown Women’s Championship, a title she is now holding for a second time. She unseated Liv Morgan to reclaim the gold in a namesake match at the Extreme Rules premium live event.
411mania.com
WWE News: Shield Dream Matches on WWE Playlist, Match Locally Advertised For Raw
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Shield dream matches that actually happened. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch five exciting Shield showdowns that really happened, featuring Evolution, The Wyatt Family and more.”. – PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby...
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena from WWE Summerslam 2021
From WWE: A dream match becomes reality as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against John Cena in the SummerSlam main event: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on the Changes After WWF Became WWE
– On a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed WWF transitioning into WWE in 2002, due to a lawsuit by the World Wildlife Fund (also WWF), and how it made the company “become corporate.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Kevin Nash...
stillrealtous.com
Details On Triple H Being Open To Working With Other Wrestling Companies
For decades Vince McMahon was running WWE, but things are different now as Vince retired back in July and Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative. Over the last few years there’s been a lot of talk about wrestling companies crossing over, and fans were shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be wrestling The Great Muta at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in January.
