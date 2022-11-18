How to Watch Knicks-Warriors Game On Friday

The New York Knicks (8-7) and Golden State Warriors (6-9) will play each other on Friday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Both the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors could use a win at this point in the season and these two teams will take on one another late on Friday night in San Francisco.

Coming off their second straight loss on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, the Warriors now find themselves in uncharted territory, as they are 0-8 now on the road this season as the defending NBA champions.

Despite 50 points from Stephen Curry, the Warriors were unable to come away with a win and now, a ton of question marks surrounding this franchise and their ability to defend their title, especially since their defense has been very questionable and since their depth has been lackluster.

The New York Knicks on the other hand have started the season slow, but they have won back-to-back road games against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets to begin their five-game road trip.

Julius Randle has elevated his play in recent games and with the Knicks holding a player-only meeting recently, it seems like this team is starting to click and look like the team they thought they could be.

However, the Warriors are not an easy opponent for anyone and even though they are struggling, you never know which Warriors’ team you are going to play!

Can the Knicks keep their road magic going or will Golden State improve to 7-1 at home on the year?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Knicks vs. Warriors

WHO: New York Knicks (8-7) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-9)

New York Knicks (8-7) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-9) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 18, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 18, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Knicks vs. Warriors

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 106-103 victory on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 130-119 loss on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry currently ranks second in the league in scoring at 32.8 points per game.

The Knicks are currently one of the league’s best rebounding teams, averaging 46.6 rebounds per game, third-best in the NBA.

New York and Golden State split their two regular season meetings a year ago with both teams winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

February 10, 2022 - Warriors 116, Knicks 114

Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks in this game with 28 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists, as the Knicks took down the Warriors on the road 116-114. Evan Fournier also had a solid outing for the Knicks, scoring 22 points on 5-13 shooting from deep. Stephen Curry finished the game with 35 points and 10 assists for the Warriors in this one, as Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga each scored 17 points. New York outrebounded Golden State 51-38 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Jonathan Kuminga (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 20.0 points, 6.9 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.0 points, 6.9 assists G RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard: 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds F Cam Reddish , 6-8 forward: 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds C Isaiah Hartenstein , 7-0 center: 6.9 points, 8.0 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-6 forward: 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists C Kevon Looney , 6-9 center: 6.5 points, 6.9 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Knicks as of Friday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 234.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Knicks currently rank 20th in the league in offensive rating and 21st in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 25th in the league in defensive rating.

Golden State is 183-163 all-time against New York.

The Warriors are currently averaging 117.5 points per game, 4th in the NBA, and the Knicks are allowing an average of 115.5 points per game to their opponents, 22nd in the NBA.

