Minnesota Daily
Students demand closure of local crisis pregnancy centers
University of Minnesota students and community activists gathered in front of a crisis pregnancy center (CPC) near campus Nov. 11 to advocate for better abortion care services on campus. The University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the protest to speak out against crisis pregnancy centers like...
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea students walk out of class in protest
(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of students walked out of class at Albert Lea high school Tuesday, in a demonstration against the administration. Around 30 students walked off of school grounds, and across the street to a nearby church after lunch to protest school administrators who students say are ignoring multiple bullying and sexual assault allegations.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police chief: Golden Valley school wants a warrant before handing over video of student with gun
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – A Golden Valley middle school has confirmed that there was in fact a weapon on their campus.The school didn't alert police until days later. And now, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the school won't give them video of the student showing it off on social media without a warrant.Police told WCCO they are frustrated that they were contacted days after the video circulated, and are only now getting involved in the investigation.Sandburg Middle School is part of the Robbinsdale Area School District. The district tells us protocol was followed after learning of a potential...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Pine Island Creamery may get new life
The old Pine Island Creamery may be getting a new life. On Saturday, Nov. 15, members of the Minnesota Rural Organizing Project in Pine Island toured the Wobig Pallet Company building, which originally was a cheese and butter factory. The creamery, built at the turn of the century, is the city’s first and only remaining creamery. The company’s business has outgrown the space and plans are to build a larger facility in the Pine Island industrial park. The space matches some of the needs of the city that were outlined at the MROP community meeting held two years ago. Some of the ideas for use are a visitor’s center, a coffee house and a museum.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
KIMT
"Meals on Wheels" delivery drivers needed
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Family Service Rochester is in need of some Meals on Wheels delivery drivers for next week. Here's how it would work. You'd show up at 11:15 a.m. at Shorewood Senior Campus. A couple coolers worth of food would be loaded into your car. A volunteer would also give you a clipboard with a route sheet to follow, and then you're on your way. Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said this is an important service to provide.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
Dayton's Project opens Winter Maker's Market, promising nostalgia, sentiment, and Santa Bear
MINNEAPOLIS -- Holiday shopping has returned to a classic Minneapolis landmark. The Dayton's Project opened its Winter Maker's Market Thursday.WCCO's Jeff Wagner went to look at the 67 vendors showing off Minnesota's past and future, with market curator Mich Berthiaume."I think that this is becoming as it once was as Christmas destination for people ... and I think so many people are celebrating the rebirth of downtown," Berthiaume said. "Almost taking it back to when Dayton's opened, you imagined that these are the kind of brands that they had inside the store back then."Todd Randall represents three companies showcasing handcrafted...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
KEYC
Mi Pueblo: North Mankato Mexican restaurant sizzles the senses
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday is filled with Mexican flavors and and -- oh, yeah! --a little heat, too! Kelsey and Lisa take you inside Mi Pueblo in North Mankato.
