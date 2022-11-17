Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Republican-Drawn Texas Electoral District
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Black and Hispanic voters accusing the Republican-led Texas legislature of intentionally redrawing a state Senate district to diminish their political clout, part of broader challenge to congressional and state legislative maps in the state. The justices declined...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
Paul Ryan invents a new category of anti-Trumpism
You know all about the "Never Trumpers" -- that rump group of Republicans who have loudly spoken out against former President Donald Trump and what he has done to the GOP.
US receives stinging criticism at Cop27 despite China’s growing emissions
The US, fresh from reversing its 30 years of opposition to a “loss and damage” fund for poorer countries suffering the worst impacts of the climate crisis, has signaled that its longstanding image as global climate villain should now be pinned on a new culprit: China. Following years...
FTX bankruptcy pits US vs. Bahamas in battle for billions
A Delaware judge will hear a motion Tuesday seeking to transfer the Chapter 15 case filed by provisional liquidators in the Bahamas to the jurisdiction of the Delaware bankruptcy court.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
US News and World Report
N. Dakota Faults Judge's Reasoning in Blocking Abortion Ban
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed. The state argued in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Calls for U.N. Security Council President's Statement on North Korea Missiles
(Reuters) -The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it...
US News and World Report
Japan Gov't Panel Recommends Whole Nation Pay for Higher Military Spending
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese panel of experts advising Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a planned defence hike has recommended the whole nation bear the financial burden and warned against relying on government bonds to pay for increases. The recommendations in a document released on Tuesday came as Kishida's administration...
US News and World Report
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
US News and World Report
Romanian Govt to Hike Pensions by 12.5% From January -Ruling Coalition
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's ruling coalition will hike state pensions by 12.5% from January and make cash payments to low-income pensioners throughout the year to help the country's most vulnerable cope with surging inflation, party leaders said late on Monday. The cash payments will vary in size for pensions under...
US News and World Report
Infinity Q Founder, Once Claiming $3 Billion Assets, Pleads Guilty to Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan,...
US News and World Report
Vet Sues Over Coverage Denial for Daughter Gender Transition
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. military veteran and his daughter filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging a federal rule they said prevents the daughter from accessing medical coverage because she is transgender. The veteran and daughter filed their lawsuit against the government anonymously via GLBTQ Legal Advocates &...
US News and World Report
Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
US News and World Report
World's Longest-Ruling Leader Holds Vote to Extend Rule of Tiny African State
DAKAR (Reuters) -The world's longest-ruling leader, President Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year-rule of a tiny, authoritarian African state where once plentiful oil wealth has been in a rapid decline. "What you sow is what you reap," said Obiang, 80, who has...
