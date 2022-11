TYLER, Texas — UTSA senior Frank Harris on Wednesday was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for the second straight season. Harris is one of 16 semifinalists for the award, which recognizes the top offensive player in college football with ties to the state of Texas. This marks the third consecutive year that a Roadrunner has landed on the award's semifinalist list, as All-America running back Sincere McCormick was a finalist in 2020 and 2021.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO