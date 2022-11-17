Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Related
csurams.com
Rams Battle Hard at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Colorado State suffered its first loss of the season, 71-66 at Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon. The Rams forced the Bulldogs into 16 turnovers but converted those opportunities into just 12 points. MSU also shot 53 percent from 3-point range despite entering the game hitting under 30 percent.
csurams.com
Rams fall to UNLV in Regular Season Finale
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Colorado State volleyball team fell in three sets to the conference leading UNLV Rebels Saturday afternoon as the Rams fell short against the hard-hitting UNLV front row. Coming into the match as the top two hitting teams in the conference, the Rams offense was...
csurams.com
Rams Start Road Trip at Mississippi State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State women's basketball will play away from Moby Arena for the first time this season as it heads to Mississippi State for a contest on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., MT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ as well as on the radio on Power 102.9 and the Varsity Network app.
csurams.com
Rams Suffer First Loss Friday Night
CHARLESTON, SC – The first loss always hurts. For Colorado State men's basketball that feeling came on Friday night dropping the semifinal game of the Charleston Classic 74-64 to host College of Charleston. In a game where CSU had a better shooting percentage than the Cougars 45.9% to 37.3%, it was a key stretch in the first half that proved to be the difference.
csurams.com
Rams Fall on Road at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – On a night when they really needed each other, both sides fell short early. Colorado State's offense couldn't move the ball, and the defense had a difficult time with the most fundamental rule against an option offense, leading to a 24-12 loss to Air Force at Falcon Stadium on a chilly Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Faces Penn State Sunday
CHARLESTON, SC – Colorado State men's basketball wraps up its trip to Charleston with the third place again against Penn State Sunday afternoon. The Rams and Nittany Lions will tip-off at 4 pm MT / 6 pm ET on ESPNU inside TD Arena. Opening Tip. - Colorado State dropped...
Yardbarker
Washington Huskies: Game 11 vs. Colorado – TV, Weather, Injuries, More
For Game 11, the Washington Huskies host Colorado for the final home contest of 2022. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 11 of the Washington Huskies football season. For the second to last game of 2022, UW hosts Colorado. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
CBS Sports
Air Force vs. Colorado State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Colorado State 2-8; Air Force 7-3 The Air Force Falcons will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Falcons and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. Air Force has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Colorado State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
foxintheforest.net
The Ultimate Denver to Grand Canyon Road Trip
If there’s one trip you’ve got to take in your lifetime it’s an epic Denver to the Grand Canyon road trip. Stuffed to the brim with stunning scenery, amazing adventures, and plenty of outside time, you can travel from Denver to the Grand Canyon countless times and never see the same thing twice.
Loveland, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montrose High School football team will have a game with Loveland High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
94kix.com
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
KDVR.com
Snow piles up in Boulder
Boulder residents carried on with their days as snow fell on the city. Nicole Fierro reports. Boulder residents carried on with their days as snow fell on the city. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Overnight snow, single-digit temps. Denver’s weather will stay snowy and cold Thursday night into Friday morning...
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
broomfieldleader.com
Indoor farming technology company chooses Loveland for new headquarters
COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. Governor Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) formally announced today that Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), a Scotland-based agricultural infrastructure company supplying vertical farms to growers has selected Loveland, Colo. for expansion.
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals: Some areas see another boom snowfall as snow exits but cold persists
We had a hunch we might be low for snow totals across portions of Boulder and Jefferson counties, and are happy we did mention the potential for a foot in spots there as that's exactly what panned out. Colorado Springs we weren't as concerned about, but the city did in fact end up doing quite well with snow overnight!
Comments / 0