Iowa State

weareiowa.com

Medicap and Food Bank of Iowa Team Up

Medicap teams up with the Food Bank of Iowa and Megan Myers talks about the seriousness of the flu and shares statistics of how it has affected others. With the talk about the flu, Michelle Book receives a flu shot on air and demonstrates how easy it is to get one. With every flu shot given, Medicap will donate 12 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa which benefits Iowa and its communities.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds

Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Trapping Season Underway in Iowa

The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a Department of Natural Resources expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats which have seen declining populations....
KCCI.com

Thaw continues before next system

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Warmer winds finally released us from our cold snap today & lifted temperatures up above 40° across much of Iowa. Those winds will back down to around 10 mph tonight, and temperatures should only fall into the mid/upper 20s. Tomorrow, a weak boundary slides across the state, pulling winds back around to the northwest. Highs will still top 40° though, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground.
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Bring Me The News

Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
LYLE, MN
104.5 KDAT

Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!

There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
KCCI.com

Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place

ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
ANKENY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings

This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
951thebull.com

TLC Makes Final Financial Push for Relocation in Charles City

TLC in Charles City is making a final financial push to complete their move into the 1970’s section of the former middle school building. In a letter to the community, the child care center says they have dealt with supply chain delays, product accessibility, increased costs and more, all which have combined to produce a funding GAP of $275,000.
CHARLES CITY, IA

