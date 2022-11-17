Read full article on original website
Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety. First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home,...
CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
Strip Plug The Cause Of Fire That Killed Four Kids In Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — A fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an overloaded power strip. They aren’t powerful enough to handle space heaters, but Des Moines Fire Captain Chris Clement says firefighters see it a lot. Clement recommends sleeping with bedroom doors closed...
Medicap and Food Bank of Iowa Team Up
Medicap teams up with the Food Bank of Iowa and Megan Myers talks about the seriousness of the flu and shares statistics of how it has affected others. With the talk about the flu, Michelle Book receives a flu shot on air and demonstrates how easy it is to get one. With every flu shot given, Medicap will donate 12 meals to the Food Bank of Iowa which benefits Iowa and its communities.
Iowa Giving Crew kicks off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds
Cedar Rapids — Sunday morning, the Iowa Giving Crew kicked off their Sixth Annual Operation Give Birds event at the Van Meter Distribution Center. Meal distributions kicked off at 8 a.m.. In 2021, the crew provided expanded operation to waterloo. This event provides Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
4 children dead, 2 other people injured in Iowa house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — A house fire in northern Iowa on Wednesday left four children dead and two other people injured, authorities said. The Mason City Fire Department was called to a residence at about 5:05 a.m. CST and observed flames coming from both floors of the two-story building, KIMT-TV reported.
North Iowa Outdoors: Trapping Season Underway in Iowa
The Iowa trapping season is underway, and a Department of Natural Resources expert says the prospects are good. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says there shouldn’t be any trouble finding furs. Evelsizer says the only two species that they’re concerned about are foxes and muskrats which have seen declining populations....
Thaw continues before next system
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Warmer winds finally released us from our cold snap today & lifted temperatures up above 40° across much of Iowa. Those winds will back down to around 10 mph tonight, and temperatures should only fall into the mid/upper 20s. Tomorrow, a weak boundary slides across the state, pulling winds back around to the northwest. Highs will still top 40° though, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground.
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers
Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday. According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
Hey Iowa, We Need to Talk, and Quickly!
There is something to be said for being concise and to the point, and a new study says Iowa is one of the best at it. According to Preply, we are among the fastest-talking states and I don't mean the kind of sleazy fast-talk a salesperson pulls on you to take your money. I mean Micro-Machines guy, auctioneer kind of stuff. Literal fast talk.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
SE 5th St & Payton Ave reopened following reported gunfire, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — The intersection of SE 5TH Street & Payton Avenue is open today following reports of gunfire on Saturday night, according to police. Sgt. Parizek says the road was closed to process the scene. No injuries or arrests have been reported since, according to Parizek. Original...
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place
ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
Hunting Season Opens Amidst Increased Cougar Sightings
This year has been a big one for cougar and mountain lion sightings across Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. And those numbers seem to be on an upward trend; something that may keep local hunters on their toes this year. According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
TLC Makes Final Financial Push for Relocation in Charles City
TLC in Charles City is making a final financial push to complete their move into the 1970’s section of the former middle school building. In a letter to the community, the child care center says they have dealt with supply chain delays, product accessibility, increased costs and more, all which have combined to produce a funding GAP of $275,000.
