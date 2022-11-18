Read full article on original website
Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense?
Does a Nick Robertson for Vitali Kravtsov trade make sense for the Leafs and Rangers? Rumors in Toronto are that Robertson still hasn’t solidified a spot on their roster, and it’s not even guaranteed he will. It seems to be a similar situation to the Rangers and Kravtsov, who has played well with the Rangers but has had a bumpy road to the NHL and this season. If the rumors are to be believed, then perhaps there is a match.
Rangers lineup notes: Zac Jones in, still no Vitali Kravtsov
The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.
The Rangers need to remember who they are
Last year, the Rangers took the NHL by surprise in their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Carried by Igor Shesterkin and an elite powerplay, the Rangers banked enough points by the end of November –paired with a rare top heavy Metro Division– to solidify a playoff spot before the end of the calendar year. This year, the Rangers haven’t separated themselves, but they are also underperforming expectations, playing down to their opponents. That needs to change, and the Rangers need to remember who they are.
Rangers Recap: Unravel in Seattle
This was one of the worst games of the season. Bar none, the Rangers stunk from head to toe and allowed the Seattle Kraken, in long stretches out skate, out shoot, and out possess them. Out of 18 games, this is now the 3rd game of the year where the Rangers come out looking really bad in all facets. There is plenty of time to right the ship, but the Rangers cannot afford to let points slip away. Getting the OT loss point was important, but they need to find ways to accrue 2 points on a nightly basis against bad teams. Even if you are someone who looks at the Rangers process game in and game out, this was a horrendous game.
It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov in the top six (if the Kid Line stays)
It’s time to play Vitali Kravtsov. The kid has been healthy for the last two games, yet has been a scratch. There’s the “dental work” issue, which is a week old at this point, and it seems that Kravtsov has been healthy scratched while Barclay Goodrow is in the top six. Goodrow, a fine player and an ideal fourth liner, is miscast in the top six as a long term solution. It’s time for Gerard Gallant to play Vitali Kravtsov and get him back in the lineup to fix this.
Around the Farm: 5 NY Rangers prospects with multi point nights
It was a busy day for the NY Rangers prospects, with all except a handful and the Hartford Wolf Pack in action. Five of the NY Rangers prospects had multi point nights: Oliver Tarnstrom (goal, assist), Brennan Othmann (two assists), Bryce McConnell-Barker (goal, assist), Brett Berard (goal, assist), and Jayden Grubbe (goal, assist).
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Minor league report: Penguins fall to Islanders
Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 26 saves on 29 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-2 road loss to the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. on Saturday. Forward Sam Poulin and defenseman Ty Smith scored goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7-5-1-0) which has lost four of the past...
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores first goal with Peterborough
Brennan Othmann scored his first goal with the Peterborough Petes last night in a 4-0 win. It was Othmann’s second game with the club, and he was held off the scoresheet in his first game. Othmann will likely start racking up the points soon, as he gets used to his new team.
FOX Sports
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for...
