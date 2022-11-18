This was one of the worst games of the season. Bar none, the Rangers stunk from head to toe and allowed the Seattle Kraken, in long stretches out skate, out shoot, and out possess them. Out of 18 games, this is now the 3rd game of the year where the Rangers come out looking really bad in all facets. There is plenty of time to right the ship, but the Rangers cannot afford to let points slip away. Getting the OT loss point was important, but they need to find ways to accrue 2 points on a nightly basis against bad teams. Even if you are someone who looks at the Rangers process game in and game out, this was a horrendous game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO