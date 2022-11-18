Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Why Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Is Causing So Much Controversy
King Charles is making the whole monarch thing official with a coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023 (which is his grandson Archie's birthday), but he's not the only person getting a crown placed atop his head. Charles's wife Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned, which the royals confirmed in a statement saying, "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort."
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix: Nov. 7-13
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending November 13:10. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,170,000 | Weeks in top 10: 39....
They fell in love in the 1980s but married other people. 23 years later they reconnected
When American Grace Migliaccio decided not to get on the plane to visit her Australian boyfriend John Hiron, she thought she'd never see him again. Over two decades later, John called Grace out of the blue, kickstarting an unexpected second chance love story.
Disney taps ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy
BURBANK, Calif. — (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has tapped its former CEO Bob Iger to return to head the company for two years, firing his successor Bob Chapek in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Chapek is leaving after the company posted lower than expected...
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
'I'm not a criminal' - Warner hits out at Australia captaincy saga
A frustrated David Warner Monday said he was "not a criminal" and everyone should have the right to appeal as Cricket Australia paved the way for his lifetime leadership ban to be lifted. Like Warner, Smith was banned from playing for a year but his leadership sanction only lasted two years.
Business Insider
Video shows a monstrous mosquito swarm in Australia that's so thick farmers could barely see across their porch
The mosquitos appeared after heavy rain and flooding in New South Wales, where some towns are running out of repellents, The Guardian reported.
Refinery29
I Got A ‘Velvet’ Manicure & I Can’t Get Over How Pretty It Is
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The thing I love most about nail art...
Refinery29
Money Diary: A Data Analyst In The West Midlands On 31k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I'm a 25-year-old data analyst based...
Refinery29
Netflix Now Lets You Boot Your Ex From Your Netflix Account
Breaking up is always difficult, but it's often the little things you never thought about that really sting. What happens, for example, when you and your ex share a Netflix account?. Well, Netflix just made it easier to give yourself a clean break by adding a new feature that allows...
