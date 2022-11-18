VIDEO: Questions, answers, updates as community members and police talked face-to-face at West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Toyota van; charging-station vandalism
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. 1988 white Toyota Van Wagon “Wonder Wagon” stolen from West Seattle the week of November 13-19. License Plate: AFV4867. Report filed with Seattle Police Southwest Precinct, incident #2022-307131. Please contact police with any information: 206-733-9800. The van was...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Highland Park
9:42 PM: Police are out with a K-9 right now in Highland Park, searching for a man suspected of shooting at another man. This is centered at 10th/Cloverdale, though the search is ranging further out – the suspect was reportedly last seen eastbound on Cloverdale. We haven’t heard a description yet. No injuries reported.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Teen to hospital after shooting at Delridge/Trenton
2 PM: Police have reported a person with a gunshot wound to the leg at Delridge/Thistle. More information as we get it. 2:03 PM: Texter says nearby Chief Sealth International High School is sheltering in place. A Seattle Fire “scenes of violence” medical response is now arriving in the Delridge/Thistle area as well as more police.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle route cancellations for tonight
First – M/V Doc Maynard is out of service until further notice because of propeller damage. Metro says M/V Spirit of Kingston will fill in as needed. Second – a shortage of crew is canceling some runs tonight:. Lack of crew will force the reduction of service for...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Hit by car – November 21, 2022 11:31 pm
This cat was found when I returned late 1030p from work. Hit. Still alive. No collar. Brown, gray, silvery. Seen them in the neighborhood. 30th SW. We are taking him to Emerald City 24 vet in Lake City. The only ones that would take a found cat without a collar.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 7 options
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. (And check out what’s new!) JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: 6:30 pm, it’s jazz-duet night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way). MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Reasons to shop local on Friday (and beyond)
No need to wait for Small Business Saturday. Every day should be Small Business Day – and some West Seattle indies are getting right out of the holiday gates on Black Friday (or sooner):. That’s the promotional video Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has unleashed for...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 10 opportunities
(Latest “live” photo from SDOT traffic camera at California/Alaska) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s our list for the rest of today:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’re focusing now on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! WSHS student honored by Holocaust Center for Humanity
If you visit the Holocaust Center for Humanity downtown any time soon, you’ll see that photo of West Seattle High School student Gaia Corvino. One of her teachers, Chrissy Dahms, sent this report on the special honor from the center:. Junior Gaia Corvino was honored by the Holocaust Center...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY GIVING: First day of food drive at Canna West Culture Shop
Just added to the list of giving opportunities in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – a food drive starts today at Canna West Culture Shop, with an incentive to give. Here’s the announcement:. Canna West Culture Shop has teamed up with the West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB)...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday
most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) –...
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life planned November 30 for Mary F. Abernethy, 1932-2022
Family and friends will gather one week from today to remember Mary F. Abernethy. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:. Mary Frances Abernethy, 90, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mary was born on August 24, 1932 to Everett E. Herron and Mary Clark Herron on Beacon Hill, where she attended Catholic school. The family moved to West Seattle, where Mary attended Holy Rosary Catholic Girls High School until her graduation in 1950.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday
(Recent late-afternoon scene at Lincoln Park – photo by Shelley B.) From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for today/tonight:. THANKSGIVING ORDER DEADLINES: More deadlines today if you’re planning on assistance with your holiday dinner/desserts – see the list atop the...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CHICKEN: Southwest of Junction – November 21, 2022 11:34 pm
Someone’s chicken has gotten loose and has taken up residence in our yard near 48th and Hudson. I’d love to get her reunited with her owners. sangerjon (at) gmail (dot) com.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: 31-townhouse project for north Junction site
CAM November 21, 2022 (12:28 pm) I beg of you. No More Townhouses!!! Build Condos!!! Build 2 and 3 flats!!! Stop building stuff that prices 70% of the people out and calling it density. Not every person buying their first place wants to live in a dumb townhouse. Kram November...
westseattleblog.com
TREE TIME: More West Seattle options this week
Looking to get your Christmas tree semi-early? As noted in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, today is opening day for Trees by the Sea (2530 Alki SW), which was finishing setup when we stopped by this morning. They’re open noon-7 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 10 am-8 pm Fridays, 8 am-8 pm Saturdays, 8 am-7 pm Sundays. They’re also planning to be open 8 am-noon Thanksgiving Day. West Seattle Nursery and Home Depot have trees already, too, and as listed in our guide, more locations to come!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 4 pre-turkey exercise options
Before the cooking and feasting, you have a few ways to get moving on Thursday. The sun is supposed to be back just in time for the outdoor options, too. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. (West Seattle Runner photo from 2018 Gobble Gobble Group Run) GOBBLE GOBBLE GROUP...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Another near-record year for salmon spawners in Fauntleroy Creek – with other records set
(Many decaying spawner carcasses are adding nutrients to the creek. Photo by Tom Trulin) For the second year in a row, volunteer watchers tallied an exceptional number of coho spawners – 254! – in Fauntleroy Creek. This count exceeded last year’s 244 by 10, putting it in the No. 2 position behind 2012’s all-time high of 274.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 3 things to know if you don’t want to cook Thursday
The holiday is almost here. But not everyone is excited about cooking. If that’s where you fall, here are three things to know, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. (WSB file photo, The Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving) #1 – The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner...
