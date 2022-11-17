Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show. The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
WLFI.com
First Delphi murder hearing Tuesday, judge sets rules for attendees
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hearing is scheduled in Carroll County at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the case of State of Indiana v. Richard Allen. Special Judge Frances C. Gull has issued a decorum order ahead of the hearing. Allen has been charged with two counts of murder...
WLFI.com
New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Attempted Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette
Original pieces of mail from the flight.... To big fanfare & in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 in downtown Lafayette, The Jupiter, set fourth on an amazing feat for the time. John Wise, considered the father of ballooning, set fourth to make a delivery of 120 pieces of mail in New York from Lafayette. An historic first, it would be the first time mail would attempt to be delivered by air after jet streams were discovered & the premise of potential balloon travel was realized.
WLFI.com
Prosecutors oppose insanity defense for Purdue dorm-room stabbing suspect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say there's no evidence to show a Purdue University dorm-room stabbing suspect is incompetent. As we've reported, police say Ji Min Sha stabbed his roommate Varun Chheda to death in October. Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, says his client lacks the ability to understand...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 18:. Chatard def. West Lafayette, 21-3. Harrison def. McCutcheon, 54-24. Twin Lakes def. Central Catholic, 50-40. PURDUE:. Purdue Volleyball def. Michigan, 3-1.
WLFI.com
VIDEO: Braden Smith's surprise for Westfield basketball player
Purdue fans are quite familiar with the name Braden Smith after his early success on the court at Mackey Arena. The Indiana native didn't just leave his legacy behind at Westfield High School, he left behind a pair of autographed game-worn basketball sneakers.
WLFI.com
Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
WLFI.com
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith leaves behind a surprise in his high school locker
Purdue basketball's Braden Smith was Westfield's all-time leader in points and assists, the first Division I recruit in boys' basketball history, and was named Indiana Mr. Basketball. Smith left behind something for whoever got his locker next.
Comments / 0