Tippecanoe County, IN

Ukrainian students raise money for humanitarian aid

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — About $1,000 is being sent to Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid Organizations thanks to some Ukrainian Students in Tippecanoe County. They raised the funds at Saturday's Harrison High School Band Craft Show. The craft show website listed this year as the biggest craft show ever with...
West Lafayette schools hit pause on transgender athlete ban

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Side school officials are catching heat for a proposed ban on certain transgender student-athletes. A new policy would ban students born male from playing on girls sports teams. But West Lafayette school board members say this wasn't their idea. Instead, they're blaming a...
New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Attempted Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette

Original pieces of mail from the flight.... To big fanfare & in front of an estimated crowd of 10,000 in downtown Lafayette, The Jupiter, set fourth on an amazing feat for the time. John Wise, considered the father of ballooning, set fourth to make a delivery of 120 pieces of mail in New York from Lafayette. An historic first, it would be the first time mail would attempt to be delivered by air after jet streams were discovered & the premise of potential balloon travel was realized.
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 18:. Chatard def. West Lafayette, 21-3. Harrison def. McCutcheon, 54-24. Twin Lakes def. Central Catholic, 50-40. PURDUE:. Purdue Volleyball def. Michigan, 3-1.
Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
