ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgin, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. police chief writes open letter to community after death of officer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department Chief Travis Dotson wrote a letter to the community following the death of Officer Logan Medlock. In his letter, he thanked the community for the support shown to the London Police Department. “We all have felt the outpouring of love and support shown...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Salvation Army of Kentucky held its Red Kettle Kickoff Event for the entire statewide campaign to raise money. Governor Andy Beshear welcomed officials at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday morning. Frankfort Corps Officer Major Curtis Sayre shared the impact last year’s donations have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has joined the crowded race for the Republican nomination in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race. Keck’s Twitter header was changed to indicate he’s running for governor and a website for his campaign was launched. He was recently re-elected to another term...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County during the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Deputies say Kelly was driving an...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crowded Ky. Republican governor primary gets even larger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowded Republican field for the May primary is now even more packed after Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced he would run, Monday. It’s a full house vying for the governor’s mansion in Frankfort, now that a dozen candidates are looking to face Governor Andy Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial race.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
STANFORD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44. Blair Green scored seven points...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy