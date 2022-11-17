Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain headed for Southcentral on Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. The Western Kenai Peninsula is under the Winter Weather Advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday. “Expect...
kbbi.org
Woman fatally shot in Kenai, suspect in custody
A woman was fatally shot in Kenai early this morning, and the suspect was caught in a chase and charged in her death. Kevin Lee Park of Kenai, 28, is accused of first-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of Stephanie Henson, 31, also of Kenai. Kenai Police said...
radiokenai.com
One Dead After Thursday Morning Shooting In Kenai
Update 11/17/2022 – 2:45 p.m. The deceased individual was identified as Stephanie Henson, age 31 of Kenai. Her next of kin have been notified. KPD is continuing to investigate the case. Update 11/17/2022 11:27 a.m. According to an updated press release from the Kenai Police Department, On November 17,...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Grapples State’s Best At Lancer Smith Tournament
The largest collection of high school wrestlers, from all divisions of Alaska wrestling, battled at the Lancer Smith Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at the Menard Arena in Wasilla. The Soldotna Stars, crowning five individual weight class champions, earned the overall boys team title outscoring South Anchorage 251.5 to 182. Individual...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deadly Kenai shooting; suspect in custody
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.
radiokenai.com
Christmas Comes To Kenai 2022
10:00 AM – You and your favorite friends can enjoy the Kenai Fine Arts Guild Arts and Crafts Fair Friday and Saturday 10a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kenai Central High School. Over 100 participating vendors selling awesome homemade goods, and entry is absolutely free!. 11:00 AM – Mr. &...
radiokenai.com
Troopers Assist Kenai Police In Bar Fight
Alaska State Troopers were called to assist the Kenai Police Department with a fight that was occurring on Sunday, November 13th at 1:24 a.m. at the Rainbow Bar in Kenai. As the trooper arrived Sean Seyler, age 54, of Kenai was found fighting with several people. When the trooper attempted...
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Rally Late For Win Over Wolverines
Three, third period goals pushed the Kenai River Brown Bears past the Anchorage Wolverines 4-2 on Friday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in the first game of a two-games home series. Kenai River 4 – Anchorage 2. The Brown Bears and Wolverines traded first period goals with Kenai...
