KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kenai man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. According to a Kenai Police Department dispatch, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday on California Avenue, where witnesses in the area reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers found 31-year-old Stephanie Henson, of Kenai, dead at the scene, according to their report.

KENAI, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO