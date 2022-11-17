ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Recession to wipe out 8 years of rising living standards, Treasury watchdog warns OLD

The recession will leave Britons worse off by the next election than they were a decade earlier, the Treasury watchdog is warning after the autumn statement.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) concludes Jeremy Hunt’s £55bn package of spending cuts and tax hikes will succeed in getting rising government debt under control.But it warns that even £100bn of spending – including holding down energy bills for a further year from April – only “cushions the blow of higher energy prices” in part.“The economy still falls into recession and living standards fall 7 per cent over two years, wiping out eight...
US News and World Report

ECB Begins Great Cash Mop-Up as Banks Repay 296 Billion Euros of Loans

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone banks are set to repay nearly 300 billion euros ($310 billion) in loans to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone's financial system in the euro's 22-year history. The move is part of ECB...
The Independent

Brexit’s stark impact on UK food prices confirmed by Bank of England official OLD

Brexit has added 6 per cent to UK food prices, a Bank of England official has said as inflation hit a 41-year high.Dr Swati Dhingra also said British workers had taken a 2 per cent real terms cut in their wages due to the UK’s departure from the EU, as members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appeared before parliament’s treasury committee.Living standards are under immense pressure around the globe this year due to record inflation, particularly in food and energy prices, but Dr Dhingra said Britain would suffer more as a direct result of having left the...
The Independent

State pensions to increase in line with inflation in April, Jeremy Hunt announces

Jeremy Hunt has said he will increase state pensions in line with inflation in April.On top of the “biggest ever cash increase in the state pension”, the chancellor also said that he would uprate universal credit and benefits by inflation, with a jump of 10.1 per cent next year. “I’ve talked a lot about British values of compassion, hard work, dignity, fairness. There is no more British value than to protect and honour those who built the country in which we live. So to support the poorest pensioners I have decided to increase the pension credit by 10.1 per...
US News and World Report

Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
The Associated Press

Lagarde warns ECB may do more to rates than remove stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned Friday that the bank may have to raise interest rates beyond merely withdrawing stimulus and into territory that could restrain growth as the bank fights to control record inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro. “We...
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
kalkinemedia.com

Dollar bounces with bets on hawkish Fed; sterling drops

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields increased and investors bet on a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve, while the British pound fell as the UK government unveiled its latest budget update. The greenback has been falling in recent weeks as inflation data and Federal...

