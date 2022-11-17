Jeremy Hunt has said he will increase state pensions in line with inflation in April.On top of the “biggest ever cash increase in the state pension”, the chancellor also said that he would uprate universal credit and benefits by inflation, with a jump of 10.1 per cent next year. “I’ve talked a lot about British values of compassion, hard work, dignity, fairness. There is no more British value than to protect and honour those who built the country in which we live. So to support the poorest pensioners I have decided to increase the pension credit by 10.1 per...

3 DAYS AGO