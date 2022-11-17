ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
live5news.com

The Citadel not renewing head football coach Brent Thompson’s contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio announced Monday that the contract of head football coach Brent Thompson will not be renewed. “I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stingrays throw shade in 5-1 win over Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (7-3-1-0) turned off the lights on the Orlando Solar Bears (4-6-1-1) by a final score of 5-1 behind Tyler Wall’s 25-save on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Bear Hughes opened the scoring with his seventh tally of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSLS

North Cross returns favor, takes out Atlantic Shores for state title

Roanoke, Va. – North Cross remembers the pain of a 10 point loss to Atlantic Shores in last year’s VISAA Division II final. They were determined not to let it happen again. Coach Stephen Alexander and the Raiders defense pitched a shutout, and North Cross played complimentary football...
ROANOKE, VA
live5news.com

Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Some Clouds & Slight Chance Showers Returns!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds are working into the area as we move into the week and that will be the story for this Thanksgiving week. There is a chance of a few spotty showers each day, mostly along the coast as a few disturbances push by to our south as the week progresses. The biggest question right now is how close the rain, associated with these disturbances, will get to our area this week. We have a few showers in the forecast beginning Tuesday and stretching through Saturday. Most of the time will be dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out at some point between Tuesday and Saturday, including Thanksgiving day. Highs will climb toward the average for this time of the year by midweek. The average high temp is 68°.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
GOOSE CREEK, SC

