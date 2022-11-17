Read full article on original website
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
Charleston beats Virginia Tech on late layup to win home tourney
Pat Robinson III hit a driving layup with 3 seconds left to give the College of Charleston a 77-75 victory
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
Virginia Escapes Happy Valley With Overtime Win, Advances to Elite Eight
UVA defeated No. 3-seed Penn State 3-2 in overtime to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship
live5news.com
The Citadel not renewing head football coach Brent Thompson’s contract
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio announced Monday that the contract of head football coach Brent Thompson will not be renewed. “I want to thank Brent for all of his hard work in leading this program since 2016,” said Capaccio. “However, at this time, the program is not moving in a positive direction which made it necessary to make the change. We wish Coach Thompson the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss to Virginia Tech
Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:. “Just disappointing. Obviously, yards look like about the same, you...
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
live5news.com
Stingrays throw shade in 5-1 win over Orlando
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (7-3-1-0) turned off the lights on the Orlando Solar Bears (4-6-1-1) by a final score of 5-1 behind Tyler Wall’s 25-save on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Bear Hughes opened the scoring with his seventh tally of the...
WSLS
North Cross returns favor, takes out Atlantic Shores for state title
Roanoke, Va. – North Cross remembers the pain of a 10 point loss to Atlantic Shores in last year’s VISAA Division II final. They were determined not to let it happen again. Coach Stephen Alexander and the Raiders defense pitched a shutout, and North Cross played complimentary football...
Virginia Tech Senior Wins Young Farmers Collegiate Discussion Meet
Bailey Watson, a senior at Virginia Tech, earned first place in Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 15th Annual Collegiate Young Farmers Discussion Meet, held Nov. 11 in Blacksburg. First runner-up was Kate Shifflett, a junior at Virginia Tech. Other finalists were Maddie Moore, also a junior at Virginia Tech, and Jewel Raines, a first-year student at […]
live5news.com
Moncks Corner to hold opening ceremony for Miracle League field
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - An opening ceremony Monday afternoon will give the community its first look at a new $1.5 million baseball field for people with disabilities. For Miracle League athletes in the area, that ceremony, set for 5 p.m., will mean they will no longer have to travel up to an hour to get to the nearest Miracle League field.
live5news.com
Some Clouds & Slight Chance Showers Returns!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds are working into the area as we move into the week and that will be the story for this Thanksgiving week. There is a chance of a few spotty showers each day, mostly along the coast as a few disturbances push by to our south as the week progresses. The biggest question right now is how close the rain, associated with these disturbances, will get to our area this week. We have a few showers in the forecast beginning Tuesday and stretching through Saturday. Most of the time will be dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out at some point between Tuesday and Saturday, including Thanksgiving day. Highs will climb toward the average for this time of the year by midweek. The average high temp is 68°.
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
live5news.com
Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
live5news.com
Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
WSLS
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
