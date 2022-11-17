CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds are working into the area as we move into the week and that will be the story for this Thanksgiving week. There is a chance of a few spotty showers each day, mostly along the coast as a few disturbances push by to our south as the week progresses. The biggest question right now is how close the rain, associated with these disturbances, will get to our area this week. We have a few showers in the forecast beginning Tuesday and stretching through Saturday. Most of the time will be dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out at some point between Tuesday and Saturday, including Thanksgiving day. Highs will climb toward the average for this time of the year by midweek. The average high temp is 68°.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO