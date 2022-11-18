ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

AOC criticizes Lauren Boebert's response to nightclub shooting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her views on the LGBT community and gun laws after the Colorado Republican posted her response to the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. Boebert issued a message of support to the victims Sunday, saying the victims and families were in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopols.com

CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular

As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

D11 Superintendent apologizes for not calling delay

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page. “When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition

Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
fremontcountycrusader.com

Fremont County History: Town of Rockvale

Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.
ROCKVALE, CO
KXRM

Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). 29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant. TCSO said deputies originally responded […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday

Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet, investigation turned over to police. Asst. News Director for KKTV Lauren accepted a job in Denver! We will miss her!!!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

