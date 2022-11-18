Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
AOC criticizes Lauren Boebert's response to nightclub shooting
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for her views on the LGBT community and gun laws after the Colorado Republican posted her response to the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs. Boebert issued a message of support to the victims Sunday, saying the victims and families were in...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
KRDO
Pueblo’s mayor vying for re-election, city council president announces plans to run
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The race for Mayor of Pueblo is beginning. Thursday, Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham, a Republican, announced plans to run for mayor. Graham, the owner of multiple businesses in Pueblo, is the first to officially announce her candidacy for next year's race. While Pueblo Mayor...
coloradopols.com
CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular
As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
CO-3 voters tell county clerk they're being harassed to cure ballots
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Voters are telling the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder that national groups are harassing them to fix issues with their ballots so they can be counted in the close race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz said one young voter...
State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KKTV
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing five people and wounding 18, officials said Sunday. The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons. Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Saturday and responded...
D11 Superintendent apologizes for not calling delay
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page. “When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
WATCH - Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. Vista Ridge HS was on secured perimeter status for a short period of time on Thursday.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition
Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
fremontcountycrusader.com
Fremont County History: Town of Rockvale
Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.
Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect may have had earlier run-ins with police
Law enforcement officials investigating the Club Q shootings on Sunday said suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's “interactions with law enforcement” are part of the broader investigation. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with the same name and matching age in June 2021 in connection to a...
Two killed in Teller County murder-suicide identified
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — Two victims of an apparent murder-suicide near Florissant on Sunday, Nov. 13 have been identified by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). 29-year-old Adrianna Mills and 27-year-old Sean Mills were identified as the two people found dead in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision south of Florissant. TCSO said deputies originally responded […]
KKTV
WATCH - FBI raids two homes in El Paso County Wednesday
Building owner says property is 'a total loss' after homeless camp fire spread. Fire Department says no one has been cited yet, investigation turned over to police. Asst. News Director for KKTV Lauren accepted a job in Denver! We will miss her!!!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information on...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Comments / 0