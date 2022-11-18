Read full article on original website
FOX31 Heroes of the Month: 7 brothers who served in the Army
Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.” The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the army. From the Korean War through Vietnam, they all wore the uniform.
D11 Superintendent apologizes for not calling delay
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page. “When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular […]
Meet the 7 brothers who served in the Army
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Colorado Springs reschedules downtown tree lighting celebration for next week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' annual tree lighting celebration has been rescheduled due to frigid temperatures and snow in the forecast. The celebration was scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 18, but has been moved to Tuesday night, Nov. 22. The tree lighting takes place in...
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
Lighting of 4,500 bulbs to form massive 750-foot-tall tree on Colorado mountainside
A confident message rings loud and clear from a small Colorado mountain city: "Move over, New York City. Salida’s got something even better – higher and brighter – than the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Center." Come dusk on November 25, the Chaffee County city of...
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
Fremont County History: Town of Rockvale
Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession.
Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition
Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Pueblo’s mayor vying for re-election, city council president announces plans to run
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The race for Mayor of Pueblo is beginning. Thursday, Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham, a Republican, announced plans to run for mayor. Graham, the owner of multiple businesses in Pueblo, is the first to officially announce her candidacy for next year's race. While Pueblo Mayor...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day.

Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado.
