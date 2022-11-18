ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Related
KXRM

D11 Superintendent apologizes for not calling delay

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Michael Gaal, Superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, apologized to families and staff for not calling a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 18 on District 11’s Facebook page. “When a mistake is made, it is best to own up to it and learn from it. I know my decision to have a regular […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Meet the 7 brothers who served in the Army

Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.” The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the U.S. Army. Jeremy Hubbard names FOX31's Heroes of the Month. Meet the 7 brothers who served in the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Fremont County History: Town of Rockvale

Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.
ROCKVALE, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Centura Health offering $30k signing bonus to nurses willing to work overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is searching for more nurses, particularly those willing to work the graveyard shift. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes local facilities like Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Health services in Colorado Springs, encompasses 21,000 healthcare professionals across Colorado and western Kansas. Centura Health...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition

Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

