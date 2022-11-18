Founded in 1881, Rockvale began as a coal mining town. Originally, the area was the site of an Indian village. In 1860, Col. May built the first log cabin, which still stands. Much of Rockvale residents immigrated from Europe and the British Isles, according to “Coal Camps of Fremont County, Colorado.” The men worked in coal mines, owned by Colorado Fuel and Iron Company while the women took care of their homes and children. Along the way, John D. Rockafeller Sr., the chief stockholder, traveled to Rockvale to see the mines and managed to pass out shiny new dimes.

ROCKVALE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO