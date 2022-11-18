Read full article on original website
Related
NME
London’s House Of Vans to close after eight years
London venue House Of Vans is due to close for good next month. A statement issued via the venue’s Instagram today (November 23) has confirmed that it will shut on December 10. “After 8 years of unforgettable memories, on December 10th House Of Vans London is closing its doors,” part of the statement reads.
NME
Wilko Johnson, 1947-2022: proto-punk guitar pioneer with a fighting spirit
For a genre that seemed to roar out of nowhere, punk had many fathers. Iggy Pop, The MC5, the New York Dolls, The Modern Lovers. And, in the UK, Dr Feelgood, the Canvey Island R&B pub rockers whose driving energy and subversive attitude fed into the punk movement, and whose legendary guitarist Wilko Johnson died today (November 23) some ten years after doctors had given him mere months to live.
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
NME
Fousheé: explosive and futuristic punk sounds from a true original
You’ve almost certainly heard Fousheé‘s music, even if you’re not fully aware of it. The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist’s track ‘Deep End’, first written in 2018, went viral on TikTok over the 2020 lockdown, with snippets of the song sprawling across the app and spilling out into all corners of social media. She went uncredited for a while before eventually revealing herself as the song’s creator in July 2020, catapulting her into the public consciousness and paving the way for ‘Time Machine’, a sweet, spooling project that showcased Fousheé’s artistic vulnerability and versatility.
NME
Watch ena mori’s live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus
Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori returns to the iconic Wish 107.5 Bus for a live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ off her debut album, ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’. The performance, which you can watch below, was released onto Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel on...
NME
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ nominated for Best International Film at Independent Spirit Awards
Martika Ramirez Escobar’s critically-acclaimed Leonor Will Never Die was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award’s Best International Film. The film, according to Variety, is joined by Corsage (dir. Marie Kreutzer), Joyland (dir. Saim Sadiq), Return to Seoul (dir. Davy Chou), and Saint Omer (Alice Diop). The nomination is the latest addition to the film’s list of recognitions, including a nomination for the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and more. The Independent Spirit Awards is slated to happen on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.
NME
Adele goes viral for disappearing trick at Las Vegas show
Adele has gone viral on social media after footage emerged of her “disappearing” from the stage at her Las Vegas residency. The ’30’ singer kicked off a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum last Friday (November 18). Adele is due to return to the Sin City venue this Friday and Saturday (25, 26).
NME
What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?
Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
NME
Liam Gallagher hits back at critics of him singing Oasis songs at gigs
Liam Gallagher has responded to people that have been criticising him for singing Oasis songs at his live shows. The former Oasis singer often includes a handful of the band’s back catalogue in his solo sets. Writing on Twitter, Gallagher said: “Anyone who got a problem with me singing...
NME
First look at ‘Luther’ film shows Idris Elba in new setting
The first images from the forthcoming Luther film have been shared and show Idris Elba‘s character exploring new terrain outside of London. The upcoming film sees the actor return to the role of DCI John Luther, which he played in the TV show over five series between 2010 and 2019.
NME
2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music
2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music. The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.
NME
When is ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ released on Netflix?
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Directed and written by Rian Johnson, the sequel sees a new ensemble cast embroiled in a murder mystery, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.
NME
Drake invests $100million in restoring theme park designed by Basquiat, Hockney and more
Drake has invested $100million (around £83million) into Luna Luna, a carnival once designed by numerous famous 20th century artists. Per the New York Times, Austrian artist André Heller brought Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Philip Glass, Keith Haring, David Hockney and Roy Lichtenstein together in 1987 to create Luna Luna as a “bridge between the so-called avant-garde – the artists who were a little snobbish sometimes and didn’t connect with the masses – and the so-called normal people”.
NME
Watch Sully traverse new underwater worlds in final trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The final trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been released. The two-minute clip arrives ahead of the Avatar sequel’s premiere next month on December 16, some 13 years after the first instalment was first released in 2009. The trailer sees the Sully family –...
NME
Listen to the title track from Daine’s upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’
Daine has released ‘Shapeless’, the title track of the Australian emo pop artist’s new mixtape arriving next year. The song sees Daine reflect on identity and appearance over a propulsive glitch-pop beat. “Look pretty but I couldn’t be more rough”, they sing on the track’s second verse, “on my face dotted lines marking up the cuts”. Speaking of the lyrics in a press statement, Daine described ‘Shapeless’ as a “dark track”.
Comments / 0