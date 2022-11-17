Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Voice of America
Equatorial Guinea Votes with Veteran Ruler Set for Sixth Term
Malabo, Equatorial Guinea — Equatorial Guinea went to the polls on Sunday, with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo all-but certain of winning a record sixth term in the West African country with next to no opposition. Obiang, aged 80, has been in power for more than 43 years —...
Voice of America
Third Japanese Cabinet Minister Resigns in Blow to Prime Minister
Tokyo — Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third Cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already shaky support. Kishida's approval ratings have fallen since the July assassination of...
The Guardian view on Labour’s business deal: higher immigration for more workers’ rights
There is more to Sir Keir Starmer than meets the eye – it’s just less than one would hope for
Voice of America
Thailand’s Pot Boosters Battle Bid to Delegalize Cannabis
Bangkok — Five months after Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis, boosters of the hot-button herb are fighting to keep it that way amid mounting calls to re-list the plant as a narcotic. Cannabis sellers, growers and smokers rallied outside the national government’s headquarters in...
Voice of America
Israeli Far-Right's Demand for Defense Post Hinders Netanyahu's Coalition Bid
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to swiftly form a government faltered Sunday as a prospective far-right coalition partner demanded the Cabinet role of defense minister. A clear right-wing victory in the Nov. 1 ballot — ending nearly four years of political deadlock — raised expectations within...
Voice of America
Canada Imposes Sanctions on 3 Haitian Politicians
Canada has placed sanctions on three Haitian politicians. The Canadian government said in a statement Saturday the sanctions are being imposed “in response to the egregious conduct of Haitian political elites who provide illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs.”. “Canada has reason to believe,” the statement says,...
Voice of America
Pakistan to Reopen Busy Afghan Border Crossing Shut Over Fatal Shooting
Islamabad — Pakistan has decided to reopen a key southwestern border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movements starting Monday, a week after sealing the facility over the killing of a Pakistani security guard by an Afghan “terrorist.”. The deadly shooting, which also wounded two soldiers,...
Voice of America
South African Court Rules Former President Zuma’s Medical Parole Unlawful
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s highest appeals court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma must return to prison, saying his release from a contempt of court sentence last year on medical parole was unlawful. South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma lost his appeal Monday to remain on medical...
Voice of America
Pakistan Hails Historic Fund to Pay for Climate-Induced Disasters
Islamabad — Pakistan welcomed an agreement Sunday at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt that would establish a fund to help developing countries ravaged by the impacts of global warming. The South Asian nation of about 225 million people experienced catastrophic floods between June and August of this...
The Guardian view on Iranian protests: a team’s silence speaks volumes | Editorial
Editorial: The refusal of Iran’s football team to sing the national anthem reflects growing outrage towards their homeland’s rulers
Voice of America
Iran Intensifies Crackdown in Kurdish Area; Rights Group Says 4 Killed
Dubai — Iran's clerical rulers have stepped up suppression of persistent anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish region, deploying troops and killing at least four demonstrators Sunday, social media posts and rights groups said. Nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September...
Voice of America
Iran Leader Says 'Enemies' May Target Workers as Protests Rage
Dubai, united arab emirates — Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the country's "enemies" may try to mobilize workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest. One of...
Voice of America
Spain to Repatriate Wives, Children of IS Fighters From Syria
Madrid, Spain — Spain has decided to repatriate several Spanish wives and children of Islamic State fighters from jihadist detention camps in Syria, the government said Monday. The return of relatives of captured or killed jihadist fighters from Syria and Iraq has been a thorny issue for European countries...
Voice of America
HRW Urges Qatar, FIFA to Acknowledge World Cup Rights Abuses
Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, has taken exception to criticism that FIFA, soccer’s governing board, and Qatar, where this year’s World Cup is being held, have run roughshod over the rights of migrant workers drawn to the Middle Eastern country on promises that they would be paid fairly for their work in constructing the numerous facilities needed for the soccer tournament.
Voice of America
Student Death Fuels Protests Among Iran's Azerbaijani Turks
Iranian authorities are reportedly detaining dozens of people among the Azerbaijani Turk communities in the country's northwest after a local medical student was killed during an anti-government protest last week. Aylar Haqqi, a 23-year-old medical student, was killed last Wednesday while attending protests in Tabriz. On Friday, mourners attending her...
Voice of America
China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official
Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Voice of America
British Teenager Who Joined IS Likely Trafficking Victim, Court Told
London — A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State (IS) is challenging the U.K. government's decision to take away her citizenship, with her lawyers telling a London court that she was likely "a child victim of trafficking." Shamima Begum left London in...
Voice of America
Pakistan Footballs, Troops Feature at FIFA World Cup
Islamabad — Pakistan’s national teams have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but its footballs repeatedly have, and thousands of its troops for the first time are guarding the competition underway in Qatar. The mega event kicked off on Sunday in Doha, the capital of the tiny...
Voice of America
Saudi Arabia Shocks Argentina at World Cup
Saudi Arabia scored a major upset win Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening match at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. Argentina entered the tournament as the third-ranked team in the world, with Saudi Arabia ranked number 51. Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead in the...
