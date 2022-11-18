Read full article on original website
Related
Sandpoint Reader
In the hunt for a few more years
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” Those historic, heroic words were by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in August, 1940, praising British pilots — average age 20 — who defended England against German bombings and foiled Hitler’s planned invasion. Today — in my case — they pay tribute to North Idaho caregivers.
Sandpoint Reader
A talk in the park(ing lot)
Sandpoint city councilors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding Nov. 16 with the Sandpoint Urban Renewal Agency to pursue redevelopment of the downtown surface parking lot between Main and Church streets, marking the first step toward a long-talked about multi-use structured parking facility. Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton described the...
Sandpoint Reader
A hometown holiday
There is an energy in live music that seems impossible to capture on a record. When a musician truly connects with an audience, a conversation takes place without any exchange of words. That connection hangs in the air, floating on each note and lyric, and lingers long after the instruments are packed up and the venue shut down.
Sandpoint Reader
Panida seeks new managing director
After just more than a year as managing director of the Panida Theater, Veronica Knowlton is stepping down to accept a new job as operations manager of the Festival at Sandpoint. “I cannot emphasize enough how grateful I am for the opportunity to manage Sandpoint’s treasured living room for the...
Sandpoint Reader
A little grunge, a lot of growth
Sarah Vos, vocalist and guitarist for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Dead Horses, describes the folk band’s 2022 album Brady Street as a “coming-of-age” work. It’s a telling sentiment, encapsulating Dead Horses’ commitment to evolving as artists and as people. “Previously we had been touring relentlessly and...
Sandpoint Reader
Layers of fairgrounds investigation unfurl in public records
It’s been just over a week since Bonner County Prosecuting Attorney Louis Marshall, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler and Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon released a joint statement urging constituents to cease directing “unfounded accusations and threats” toward their agencies as they investigate allegations against the Bonner County Fairgrounds and late-Fair Director Darcey Smith.
Comments / 0