World Cup 2022: England's opener with Iran marred by ticket issues ahead of game at Khalifa International Stadium
England's World Cup opener against Iran was marred by ticket issues ahead of the game, leading to a number of supporters missing the kick-off. The match began as scheduled in Doha but there were several reports of fans experiencing difficulties trying to get into the Khalifa International Stadium on time.
Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes
Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka show the way forward as Gareth Southgate unleashes England against Iran
It took a stoppage-time strike from Harry Kane to beat Tunisia in England's last World Cup opener. This time, it was sealed before half-time, Iran swatted aside in a manner which hints at a new, more expansive iteration of Gareth Southgate's national team. The meeting with Iran, defeated only twice...
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain says he is 'bulletproof' after explosive interview criticising Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "bulletproof and iron-clad" following his explosive interview last week and says his relationship with Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes is "excellent". Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV saw the 37-year-old criticise United and manager Erik ten Hag, who the player says he has "no...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Sunday at the World Cup: Ecuador seek to upset hosts Qatar as tournament begins
World Cup debutants Qatar and South America's lowest-qualifying nation Ecuador both know Sunday's opener is their best chance for a win in Group A before facing much scarier rivals. Ranked a lowly 50th and 44th in the world respectively, Qatar and Ecuador will be hard-pressed to progress as one of...
England vs Iran: Harry Maguire to start in World Cup opener as Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3
Harry Maguire will start England's World Cup opener against Iran in a back four, with Gareth Southgate set to play a 4-3-3 formation after his first XI of the tournament was confirmed. Southgate's change of formation means there is space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI, with Jude...
Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback
Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
Wheelchair World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Tom Halliwell snatches Wheelchair World Cup glory for England against France. Tom Halliwell's try two minutes from time saw England clinch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with a 28-24 win over reigning champions France in the final. Just two points separated the teams at half-time...
Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's side in good shape ahead of historic World Cup opener against the USA
The first Wales match at a World Cup in 64 years is almost here - and Rob Page's side are in pretty good shape. Cue crossing of fingers, touching of wood and general looking to the sky for divine care of Gareth Bale, but Page would have taken the scenario in front of him had it been offered months ago.
Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022
France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France
Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to adopt cautiously pragmatic approach to Iran game
Patience - that's what Gareth Southgate called for in his news conference on the eve of England's first match at World Cup 2022. You sensed that plea was aimed as much at England's fans as his players, who are likely to come up against stubborn Iranian resistance. A low block, that will frustrate and disrupt.
Maro Itoje highlights England's 'incredible potential' and looks at South Africa's style
Maro Itoje believes England have an "incredible amount of potential" in their team and cannot wait to face South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium. Eddie Jones' side go into the Test week having recovered from 25-6 down to draw 25-25 with the All Blacks as a result of three dramatic late tries.
World Cup | One To Watch | Cody Gakpo
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day two is PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo.
Good2Know: A World Cup of Controversies in Qatar
Cheddar News breaks down the political and human rights controversies surrounding the World Cup in Qatar.
Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022
Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?. Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
Monday at the 2022 World Cup: England and Wales in action as Group B begins
England and Wales get their Group B campaigns under way against Iran and USA respectively on Day Two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 2018 semi-finalists, and Euro 2020 runners-up England kick off the day's action against Iran as Gareth Southgate's team look to go one step further and clinch a senior men's trophy for the first time since 1966.
Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan
Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
