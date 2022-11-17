ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes

Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
SkySports

Sunday at the World Cup: Ecuador seek to upset hosts Qatar as tournament begins

World Cup debutants Qatar and South America's lowest-qualifying nation Ecuador both know Sunday's opener is their best chance for a win in Group A before facing much scarier rivals. Ranked a lowly 50th and 44th in the world respectively, Qatar and Ecuador will be hard-pressed to progress as one of...
SkySports

Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback

Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
SkySports

Wheelchair World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Tom Halliwell snatches Wheelchair World Cup glory for England against France. Tom Halliwell's try two minutes from time saw England clinch the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup with a 28-24 win over reigning champions France in the final. Just two points separated the teams at half-time...
SkySports

Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022

France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
SkySports

England Wheelchair World Cup winner Tom Halliwell revels in Rob Burrow praise after 28-24 final win over France

Tom Halliwell was overcome with emotion after his hero Rob Burrow congratulated him on winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. The England captain spoke in the build-up to Friday's 28-24 win over France in the final about how honoured he was to be wearing the No 7 shirt as Burrow had during his stellar career with Betfred Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
SkySports

World Cup | One To Watch | Cody Gakpo

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day two is PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo.
SkySports

Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate and his England squad kickstart their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday - but who would make your starting XI?. Harry Maguire will start in a back four against Iran with Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3 - a system which creates space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI.
SkySports

Monday at the 2022 World Cup: England and Wales in action as Group B begins

England and Wales get their Group B campaigns under way against Iran and USA respectively on Day Two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. 2018 semi-finalists, and Euro 2020 runners-up England kick off the day's action against Iran as Gareth Southgate's team look to go one step further and clinch a senior men's trophy for the first time since 1966.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan

Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...

