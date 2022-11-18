Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers
Iowa will return to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time on Friday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins.
News Channel Nebraska
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast was...
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice High School names new boys soccer coach
BEATRICE, NE — The Beatrice Orangemen boys soccer team has its new head coach. Karen Dittbrenner will lead the program going forward, according to a statement by Beatrice Athletic Director Gus Brown. Dittbrenner is Beatrice's former girls soccer coach and currently serves as head boys tennis coach. "Coach Dittbrenner...
News Channel Nebraska
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr.
Dennis Jay Knapp, Sr, (pronounced Nap) age 79 of Nebraska City died November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born September 25, 1943 in Winnebago, the son of Fritz and Hazel (Trask) Knapp. Dennis formerly lived in Walthill before moving to Nebraska City several years ago. Dennis married Charlotte Marlene Stidd December 29, 1965 in Walthill. Charlotte died October 30, 2011. Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He worked at Cargill for many years and later helped his son, Mike Knapp in the roofing business. Dennis loved spending time with family and having coffee visits. He was an avid Husker football fan and was always known for helping people as a handy man and fixing things. Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Brenda) Knapp, Jr of Bradenton, FL and Mike (Ann) Knapp of Nebraska City; daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Gray of Nebraska City, Jenny (Monty) Eaton of Nebraska City and Beth (Jeff) Brown of Auburn; 23 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; brother, Terry (Alyne) Knapp of Walthill; sisters, Loreen (Steve) Housh of Nebraska City and Janet Frye of North Carolina; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Karen Knapp.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Over the moon: An old-timey small town bakery is putting Cortland on the map
CORTLAND – It’s five days before the big day. The Model A dashes down West Fourth Street. Its driver eases up in front of a brick storefront and strolls inside, jaunty as you please, dressed in his Sunday best. The black-and-white scene turns technicolor, like a Gage County...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus PD to participate in seat belt safety campaign over Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is participating in a nationwide safety campaign this Thanksgiving Day weekend. The Columbus Police Department will have more officers patrolling the streets for the "Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time" campaign. The campaign aims to bring awareness to motorists to wear...
News Channel Nebraska
Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
News Channel Nebraska
Wedding florist accused of burglary
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly tries to kidnap woman in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Oklahoma man reportedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Lincoln early Saturday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to ‘Gate 25,’ 300 Canopy St. on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. for a reported assault. Officers said they talked to the 20-year-old female...
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested in connection to Omaha parking garage shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a parking garage shooting that injured two teens at the beginning of the month. The Omaha Police Department said that investigators arrested 22-year-old Ronniel Wells for the parking garage shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. OPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
