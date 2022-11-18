Read full article on original website
Alyssa
5d ago
i hope they are found. Oregon really needs to step up. start their own sex trafficking program and find these kids. breaks my heart that a 10 year old body was found in the woods. that's foul play and no one is looking into these. this is shameful. their lives matter..
Reply(6)
5
Mandy Fraser
5d ago
Kacey Perry was my best friend at the time she disappeared. She had to go visit her dad in Portland for the weekend and she never made it back home to her mom in Salem. I’m miss u. I pray everyday you are found!
Reply
4
Related
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
A woman was arrested for feeding homeless people in Arizona. Now she's suing the city.
Norma Thornton, 78, faced up to four months in jail for feeding homeless people at a park in Bullhead City, Arizona. Now she's suing the city.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
This is How Many People are on Death Row in South Dakota
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
The Best Free Camping in Oregon
We are always on the search for new and fun free camping spots in Oregon. All of these spots are on public land that is free to anyone to use for a specific amount of time. Usually these places have a max stay of 14 days. Remember that these spots stay open to the public as long as we respect them. We have cleaned up locals and tourists trash.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.Attorneys for Murray Hooper said Wednesday that he declined to pick a method of execution when corrections officials asked him if he wanted to die by lethal injection or the gas chamber. Lethal injection is Arizona’s default execution method when condemned prisoners refuse to make...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Florida men charged for stealing nearly $10 million in meat across Midwest, authorities say
A theft ring based out of Miami stole over $9 million in meat in states across the Midwest, authorities say.
Man arrested in Florida over killings at Oklahoma marijuana farm
Suspect to face murder charges after car tag reader flags his vehicle in Miami Beach
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
Execution of Four Chinese Nationals Reported at a Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a man after a shooting at a cannabis farm in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, where they claim four Chinese nationals were murdered and another was injured.
WWEEK
Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8
When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in North Carolina
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16