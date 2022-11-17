Officers filed three reports for arson on November 19, 2022. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Ln. were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Ln. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns. Manhattan Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished all three fires. Jacob Eyster, 22, and Ryan Eyster, 23, both of Manhattan were located near Triangle Park in Aggieville, Manhattan around 11:45 p.m. and arrested for three counts of arson each in connection to the fires. They were each issued bonds of $5,000 and are no longer confined at the time of this report.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO