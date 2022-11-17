Read full article on original website
Pawnee receives $15k grant from Tower Foundation
A Manhattan mental healthcare provider is the recipient of a $15,000 grant to help with its transition to a certified community behavioral health clinic or CCBHC. Pawnee Mental Health Services Monday was announced as the recipient for the grant, awarded by the Tower Foundation and publicized by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
RCPD arrests two people for three weekend counts of arson
Officers filed three reports for arson on November 19, 2022. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Ln. were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Ln. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns. Manhattan Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished all three fires. Jacob Eyster, 22, and Ryan Eyster, 23, both of Manhattan were located near Triangle Park in Aggieville, Manhattan around 11:45 p.m. and arrested for three counts of arson each in connection to the fires. They were each issued bonds of $5,000 and are no longer confined at the time of this report.
Junction City man arrested amid weekend stabbing investigation
One person is behind bars after a stabbing incident in Junction City Sunday, which left one person with serious injuries. Junction City Police say 47-year-old Alexius Mims is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Officers were called out to a residence in the 400 block of West 18th Street at around 7 a.m. Sunday. The victim, 31-year-old Rollin McClam, of Junction City, was transported to Geary Community Hospital, and later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he was listed in critical condition.
Former Junction City man sentenced to more than 51 years for 2017 crimes
A Maryland man, formerly of Junction City, convicted last year of kidnapping and strangling a woman in 2017, has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. Judge Kendra Lewison on Thursday sentenced 60-year-old David Lee Gollahon to 620 months in prison, consecutive to his federal prison sentence, stemming from a pair of 2019 bank robberies in Maryland. His convictions include charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery. According to Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth, Gollahon went to the Scenic Valley Inn where he reportedly gained entry and encountered employee Debra Ring, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, straddled her and began to choke her and threatened to kill her. Muth says Gollahon eventually pulled her up and drug her around the house demanding to know where the money and valuables were located.
