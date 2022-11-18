Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
myscottsvalley.com
United Way of SCC’ Santa Cruz 2-1-1 to Join SC Health Information Org Network
• Service will Improve Access to Medical & Social Services, Ease of Care Coordination & Access to Community Resources. Santa Cruz Health Information Organization (SCHIO), one of the oldest and most advanced multi-stakeholder health information exchanges in the U.S., today announced that United Way of Santa Cruz County’s Santa Cruz 2-1-1 Program will participate with the Santa Cruz Health Information Organization (SCHIO) information sharing. The new partnership, projected to launch in the first quarter of 2023, will close the communication loop between medical care and social services to provide a comprehensive care approach that enhances the well-being of everyone in our community.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
pajaronian.com
Affordable housing developer celebrates Atkinson Lane groundbreaking
WATSONVILLE—About four dozen people were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of an 80-unit affordable housing complex off Atkinson Lane on Nov. 18. In his opening remarks, MidPen Housing President and CEO Matt Franklin said that creating affordable housing communities like Pippin Orchards II is a “journey.”. “And...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 21, 2022
SOLEDAD — Soledad Police Department is hosting a free holiday food distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-thru event is for Soledad residents only, and will take place behind the police station in the 200 block of Soledad Street. It is first come, first served until the food runs out. For more information, call 831-223-5161 or email [email protected]. Other local Thanksgiving food distributions are also taking place Tuesday in Greenfield and King City (see poster below for details).
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
benitolink.com
Hollister council approves penalties for misuse of public parking lots
Someone wrote "please do not enter" near the Briggs Building stairs and left a can and a bag full of things. Photo by Noe Magaña. The mostly empty parking garage in the Briggs Building has become a haven for homeless and skateboarders at times, according to police. Photo by John Chadwell.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Meet Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's Human Suspension Dyno
Kiran MacKinnon is a human dyno. When Santa Cruz Bicycles needs to test, experiment and validate suspension then Kiran is the one of the main people we call on to do that work. Not only is he an extremely talented bike rider and incredibly knowledgeable about suspension, but he can actually interpret and translate what he's feeling in a way that he can communicate to the rest of the engineering team. This enables them to cross-reference the data they've collected with real life, on-trail experience to build better bikes and provide the right setup for our riders.
techxplore.com
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
San Jose BART extension could grab land from property owners
Jose Landin has co-owned Mexico Bakery’s downtown location since 2003, and the chain has become a staple of San Jose’s foodie scene. But this beloved location—and several of Landin’s neighbors—could all be gone soon. That’s because VTA plans to build a ventilation system and emergency...
Jalopnik
San Jose Celebrates the Return of the Lowriders
Lowriders are making their way back to San Jose, officially, and without fear of legal repercussions after being banned in the city for 36 years. Led by council member Raul Peralez, the San Jose city council recently voted to repeal a 36-year ban that established “No Cruising” zones throughout the Bay Area in 1986, which was ostensibly about curbing gang violence and related crimes, but was little more than an excuse to stop Mexican drivers of Chevy Impalas, Bel-Airs and Chevelles.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy
A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
KSBW.com
Dungeness crab prices on the rise
MONTEREY, Calif. — If you love crab on Thanksgiving, you're going to hate the price. Fish wholesaler, the Monterey Fish Company is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $13 a pound, twice the price it should be going for. “You're going to pay a high price they're hard to get,...
