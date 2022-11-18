The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO