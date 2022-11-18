Read full article on original website
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets have acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins
Yardbarker
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Centre Daily
Three Reasons to Be Optimistic and Pessimistic About the Phillies Off-Season
The Philadelphia Phillies magical run through the postseason re-energized a fanbase that had been craving a winner. Though the Phillies came up two wins short against the Houston Astros, the electricity through Citizens Bank Park, and also through the Delaware Valley, was evident. Phillies fever is back in a big...
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
NBC Sports
J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola receive some love for NL MVP and Cy Young
MLB's major awards season came to a close Thursday night when Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named their league's MVPs. Judge's case was clearer than Goldschmidt's. The Cardinals' first baseman was locked in at the plate from opening day through the end of August but slumped in September, along with fellow MVP candidate Nolan Arenado. The funk those two found themselves in late contributed to the Phillies upsetting the Cardinals in a best-of-three wild-card playoff series in St. Louis.
dodgerblue.com
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Could Make Bigger Run After Non-Tendering Cody Bellinger
The Los Angeles Dodgers have three additional free agents after non-tendering Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. While it remains possible the Dodgers could re-sign Bellinger to a more team-friendly contract, the club is now in need of another outfielder. The biggest name available is Aaron Judge, who just won the 2022 American League MVP Award after a historic season with the New York Yankees that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record.
