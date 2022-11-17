Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
MBB: Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 5: vs. Little Rock
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with the second of three matchups in the second-annual Hoosier Classic. The Hoosiers will host Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Tied for Second at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. ––––– Following a top-25 victory over No. 23 Princeton on Friday night, Indiana Wrestling wasn't fazed by a quick turnaround, wrestling well in the Black Knight Invite just two days later. Sunday's showing for the Hoosiers included Indiana earning a second-place finish,...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. Miami (OH)
No. 12/13 Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) • No. 12/13 Indiana (4-0) beat Miami (Ohio) (1-4), 86-56, on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of the Hoosier Classic. • Indiana is 22-3 all-time vs. Miami. The Hoosiers have won six straight over the RedHawks. • Sunday's game was the first...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Winner Sends IU to Eighth Straight Sweet 16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer is the only program to reach the third round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship in each of the last eight seasons. The Hoosiers (11-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) earned a 1-0 shutout win over Saint Louis (12-5-3, 6-1-1 A-10) thanks to a 75th-minute strike from redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink Sunday (Nov. 20) on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Makes History with Top-5 Victory at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After coming so close on so many occasions, the Indiana Volleyball team (15-15, 8-10) picked up one of the biggest wins in the program's 48-year history, taking down No. 5 Ohio State in a thrilling five-setter at the Covelli Center. Despite going down 14-12 in the...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fly Past Redhawks, 86-56
INDIANAPOLIS – Quick turnaround? No problem for the No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers. IU's 86-56 victory over Miami Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, played two days after the Xavier victory, was an early tune-up for a potential March postseason schedule. That was fine with coach Mike Woodson. "It was a...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 12/9 Indiana Holds ALS Awareness Game On Sunday Against Quinnipiac
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fans are encouraged to wear red for ALS Awareness as No. 12/9 Indiana closes out a homestand against Quinnipiac in action on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. GAME DAY INFO. #12/9 Indiana (4-0) vs. Quinnipiac (2-1) Sunday, November 20, 2022 • 1...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. Michigan State
• In the 69th all-time meeting, Indiana is now 49-18-2 in the all-time series and 49-15-1 in games played for the Old Brass Spittoon. The Hoosiers and Spartans began playing for the Old Brass Spittoon in 1950. • The win marks Indiana's first back-to-back wins in East Lansing since winning...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Post Three A Cuts in Midseason Finale
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a night of memorable moments for Indiana swimming and diving as the Hoosiers produced three automatic qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Championships and set a program record in the final night of competition at the Ohio State Fall Invitational Saturday (Nov. 19) inside the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wraps Up Cross Country Season at NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The 2022 Cross Country season came to a finish on Saturday (Nov. 19) afternoon on the campus of Oklahoma State with an outstanding NCAA Championship meet. Three Hoosiers were present to partake in the racing with Gabriel Sanchez (97th) running in the Men's 10K and Sarah...
iuhoosiers.com
Overtime for the Old Brass Spittoon
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Sometimes you find a way. Sometimes you fight, persevere, and believe. Welcome to the Hoosiers' 39-31 double-overtime victory at Michigan State. It was a result that once seemed as likely as the sun setting in the east. IU (4-7) trailed 24-7 at halftime, and then 31-14...
