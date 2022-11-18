Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
gophersports.com
'U' Reels in Rutgers in Sweep
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in three sets, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena. With the win, Minnesota improves to 18-8 (13-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 5-3 on the road in conference play and...
gophersports.com
Heyer, Micheaux Secure Double Doubles in 82-48 Win
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 20, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 34-point victory on Sunday afternoon against Presbyterian (2-3, 0-0 Big South) at Williams Arena. The Gophers 82-48 win was highlighted by double doubles from both sophomore Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux (16-11) and freshman Mallory Heyer (19-10).
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Play California Baptist in SoCal Challenge
TV: CBS Sports Network (Alex Del Barrio - pbp, Tim Doyle, analyst) Tip Time: 9:35 p.m. CT (potential 5-min slide for tv) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this 2022-23 season when it travels to San Juan Capistrano, Calif., as a part of the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 21 and 23. The Golden Gophers are a part of the "Surf" Division and will take on California Baptist, Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m., CT. Competition will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra. The Gophers will again play on Nov. 23. Time and opponent (either Southern Illinois or UNLV) to be determined based on Monday's results.
gophersports.com
Gopher Lightweights Fuel 19-15 Victory over Binghamton
MINNEAPOLIS - After trailing 12-6 at the break, the University of Minnesota wrestling program won four of the last five bouts to down Binghamton by a score of 19-15. The comeback for the Maroon & Gold was fueled by a pair of debut wins in the second half, as both Troy Spratley and Aaron Nagao earned pivotal wins in their first career starts. The Gophers would finish the dual winning six of ten matches.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall Late in Home Finale, 13-10, Against Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
gophersports.com
Gophers Secure B1G Road Sweep at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jaxon Nelson and Matthew Knies combined for six points and No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey took down No. 3 Michigan, 6-3, Friday evening from Yost Ice Arena to close a series sweep in Big Ten Conference action. Nelson scored twice, including the game winner in the...
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Back at Williams Sunday Against Presbyterian
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (2-1, 0-0 B1G) aims to bounce back on Sunday against Presbyterian (2-1, 0-0 Big South) at Williams Arena at 2 p.m. The game can be watched on B1G+ and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Minnesota and Wisconsin set for Top-Three Border Battle Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1/2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team heads to Madison to take on No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena. Both games of the Border Battle series are set to take place at 2:00 pm. Saturday's game will be broadcasted locally on FOX9+.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Heartbreaker to Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions in four sets, 18-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27 on Friday night at Rec Hall. Taylor Landfair led the 'U' with 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks while Jenna Wenaas...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host Binghamton for Regular Season Opener
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Golden Gophers (0-0) are set for a busy day of wrestling this Sunday, headlined by their regular-season opener as they play host to the Binghamton Bearcats (0-1) at 1:00 p.m. inside Maturi Pavilion. The dual will act as Community Day for the Apple Valley and...
gophersports.com
Game Trailer: Gophers-Iowa
Big Ten West leaders Minnesota and Iowa meet on Saturday for Floyd of Rosedale. Watch LIVE at 3pm on FOX.
