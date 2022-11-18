TV: CBS Sports Network (Alex Del Barrio - pbp, Tim Doyle, analyst) Tip Time: 9:35 p.m. CT (potential 5-min slide for tv) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this 2022-23 season when it travels to San Juan Capistrano, Calif., as a part of the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 21 and 23. The Golden Gophers are a part of the "Surf" Division and will take on California Baptist, Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m., CT. Competition will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra. The Gophers will again play on Nov. 23. Time and opponent (either Southern Illinois or UNLV) to be determined based on Monday's results.

