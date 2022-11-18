Read full article on original website
Jeff Rogers
5d ago
It's a shame. Not too many years ago KY DJJ was one of the best juvenile system in the country. If the training is not being conducted that will jeopardize their ACA Accreditation.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Related
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
wymt.com
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
wpsdlocal6.com
"Hiding in Plain Sight," KSP Lieutenant hopes to shed new light on opioid epidemic, overdoses in KY
PADUCAH — Lieutenant Dean Patterson of the Kentucky State Police will be leading a presentation to help shed light on the opioid epidemic at the McCracken County Public Library in January. According to a release from the library, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Street Drugs of the 21st Century" will...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
wymt.com
21 new Kentucky State Police troopers from EKY now working at posts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police posts across the state are welcoming some new faces to their ranks, including several from the mountains. 21 of the 38 new troopers who graduated from the KSP training academy last week hail from counties across Eastern Kentucky. The cadets of class 102...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
WHAS 11
'They tried everything': Nelson County child dies after choking incident at school
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Boston community in Nelson County is mourning an 8-year-old child. Landon McCubbins died Monday night after choking on a bouncy ball. "He just loved everyone around him," his aunt Emma McCubbins said. She sat beside Landon's mother Lauren who was almost too upset to speak.
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Leads Nine States in Urging Five Solar Lending Companies to Suspend Financial Obligations for Pink Energy Customers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 22, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today led a coalition of nine attorneys general in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic urging these solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers until the completion of the coalition’s investigation into possible consumer protection law violations.
wymt.com
UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
wymt.com
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 100 years in prison. That’s what one woman is facing who is charged in connection with the death of the five-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Indiana this spring. Dawn Coleman, who was arrested in October in San Francisco, began breaking down...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch …. Here are five things...
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner continues to investigate discovery of skeletal remains
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cadaver dogs and police were investigating Monday after partial human remains were found Friday near the Paris Pike exit. Calls first came in around 2 p.m. at the 113 Exit, where the partial skeletal remains were located near I-75. After the handful of cadaver dogs searched the area along with homicide and forensic teams, Coroner Gary Ginn reports that no additional remains were located.
wymt.com
Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health can take on many forms and looks different for everyone. What depression might look like, what anxiety might look like and what other common mental health struggles may look like, not only in adults but also children. Leila Salisbury is the executive director of...
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
wymt.com
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
Comments / 4