LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dropped its opening matchup in the Maui Invitational to No. 17 San Diego State, 88-77, on Monday evening in Lahaina. The Buckeyes found themselves trailing at the halftime break for the first time in the young season. Brice Sensabaugh kept Ohio State (3-1) in the game, pacing the team with nine first-half points. San Diego State (4-0) countered with 10 points from Matt Bradley, who led all scorers in the half, and the Aztecs went into the break, leading 37-26.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO