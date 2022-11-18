Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Pass 100 in Wright State Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 4/6 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) beat Wright State (1-3) by a 105-52 margin on Wednesday afternoon on faculty/staff appreciation day. The Buckeyes scored 20 or more points in all four quarters and passed 100 points for the first time this season on a balanced scoring effort with six in double figures, including all five starters. Ohio State had its best shooting day of the season, making 55.7 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from long range.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Addie Engel Named Big Ten Athlete of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-American and Big Ten Champion Addie Engel of the Ohio State women’s cross country team picked up another honor Wednesday, as she was named Big Ten Athlete of the Year. She is the first Buckeye to earn the award and was selected unanimously in a vote by the league’s coaches.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Down No. 6 Colgate, 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked off the holiday weekend with a 6-2 win over No. 6 Colgate Wednesday evening at the OSU Ice Rink. The Buckeyes (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) finished 1-0-1 against the Raiders (13-1-2, 4-1-0 ECAC) in the team’s first nonconference action of the season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 22
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Wraps Up Regular Season at Home vs. Minnesota and Wisconsin
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin. Venues: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Friday vs. No. 9 Minnesota (6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | B1G+. Saturday vs. No. 3 Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota | Wisconsin. Game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Gaziev Named B1G Swimmer of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ruslan Gaziev has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Gaziev was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ victory at the Ohio State Fall Invitational over the weekend. Gaziev finished second in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four in Double-Figures as Buckeyes Slam Cincinnati 81-53
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dominated both ends of the floor, taking down in-state foe Cincinnati, 81-53, on the second day of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tuesday evening. Ohio State improves to 4-1 on the season while Cincinnati falls for the third-consecutive game and is now 3-3 on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Battles Colgate to a 4-4 Tie
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its first nonconference matchup of the season, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s tied No. 6 Colgate, 4-4, Friday night at the OSU Ice Rink. While the game officially goes on the record as a tie, the Buckeyes (12-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA) won the shootout in seven rounds off goals from Lauren Bernard and Makenna Webster and six saves made by goaltender Amanda Thiele.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mahalo! Sueing Scores Career-High 33 in win over No. 21 Texas Tech
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points and Ohio State rode its senior captain to an 80-73 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. The win lifts the Buckeyes to 5-1 on the young season while Texas...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
The Ga❌e: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 ❌ichigan
The 118th edition of The Game is here and it will be a head-on collision between undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State and undefeated and No. 3 Michigan in a 12:14 kickoff in what will be a packed Ohio Stadium. FOX will televise. At stake is a Big Ten Conference...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dallan Hayden Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After rushing for a career-high 147 yards on 27 carries Saturday at Maryland, Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden is this week’s Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week. Hayden shares the honors with Penn State running back Kaytron Allen. Hayden ran for 144 of his...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bough, Goldean are NFHCA All-West Region Selections
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Ohio State Buckeyes were honored on Tuesday with National Field Hockey Coaches Association all-region honors. Fifth-year senior Emma Golden was a first team All-West Region pick while Leanne Bough garnered second team honors. Division I teams are separated into five regions by the NFHCA: Mid-Atlantic,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg a Finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Captain Tommy Eichenberg, the Buckeyes’ leading tackler this season, is one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced today. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Physical Battle with No. 17 San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Ohio State dropped its opening matchup in the Maui Invitational to No. 17 San Diego State, 88-77, on Monday evening in Lahaina. The Buckeyes found themselves trailing at the halftime break for the first time in the young season. Brice Sensabaugh kept Ohio State (3-1) in the game, pacing the team with nine first-half points. San Diego State (4-0) countered with 10 points from Matt Bradley, who led all scorers in the half, and the Aztecs went into the break, leading 37-26.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Be The Best Fans in the Land
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University and the Ohio State Department of Athletics are encouraging and reminding its fans to “be the best fans in the land” with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium. There will be plenty of activity in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fires 4682 To Conclude The Fall Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Rifle Team competed with Air Force (4707) and Navy (4706) to conclude the fall portion of the season, firing a team score of 4682. In smallbore, the team fired a score of 2320 and was led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who fired scores of 586 and 584 respectively. Tyler Hanson (576), Nathan Wehrlen (574), and Lillian Warren (573) rounded out team scoring for the Buckeyes. Paige Hollowell led the way for the individuals with a career best score of 587. John Hamilton also fired a career best 580 while Philip Becker (574), Joel Potts (573), Natalie Katsuyama (569), and Eva Horgan (556) rounded out individual scoring.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Women’s Basketball Adds Two Signees
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s basketball team added two signees as part of the official signing period – Faith Carson, a center, and Diana Collins, a point guard. Faith Carson | 6-4 | Center | Buchanan, Mich. Center Faith Carson joins the Buckeyes from Buchanan...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Football Ticket Advisory
The Ohio State Department of Athletics firmly encourages fans to protect themselves from potential ticket fraud leading into the game Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Buckeyes Ticket Exchange are the only authorized sources for tickets to Ohio...
