Lakers Injury Updates: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Probable, LeBron James Questionable Against Pistons

Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name. Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Yardbarker
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable duos to ever play in the NBA. The two superstars donned the Chicago Bulls jersey for years and won six NBA Championships together. During their playing days, they were considered pretty close. But over the years, the relationship...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back as the team tried to overcome one of the best teams in the league in the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James wasn't able to come back in time for this game for his injury, so Davis put up one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history.
Stephen A. Smith blasts Nets after loss to severely shorthanded Sixers
The Nets' loss came despite the Sixers missing their top three scorers in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden. Embiid is nursing a foot injury and has already been ruled out for Philadelphia's Wednesday contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Maxey is out for three to four weeks with a...
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. To be precise, this is James' 20th season of his NBA career. Over the years, James has somehow managed to stay one of the best players in the league and break numerous records. But despite all these achievements, there...
Yardbarker
Former NBA player defends Giannis Antetokounmpo amidst the "ladder incident"
The Milwaukee Bucks' recent visit to Philadelphia was rather a disappointing one. They ended up losing the game to a short-handed Sixers team, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a poor outing. He particularly struggled from the free throw line (4-15), and he wanted to remedy that by staying on the court after the game and getting up a few shots.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
Kyrie Irving finally returned to the NBA court for the Brooklyn Nets during their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving didn't have a starring performance as he worked off the rust from his 8-game suspension after being criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter. Irving's suspension was widely publicized...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues
The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
