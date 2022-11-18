ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lisa Murkowski Wins Reelection in Alaska, Defeating Trump-Backed Rival

Lisa Murkowski won a fourth full term in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. Murkowski, a centrist Republican who broke party ranks last year, fended off a challenge from Trump-endorsed Republican, Kelly Tshibaka. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the August primary and backed Tshibaka.
ALASKA STATE
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

