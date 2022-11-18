Read full article on original website
Lisa Murkowski Wins Reelection in Alaska, Defeating Trump-Backed Rival
Lisa Murkowski won a fourth full term in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. Murkowski, a centrist Republican who broke party ranks last year, fended off a challenge from Trump-endorsed Republican, Kelly Tshibaka. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the August primary and backed Tshibaka.
GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general sues to reverse results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Arizona, on Tuesday sued his Democratic opponent and a wide range of state and county officials in a bid to block certification of his loss and force them to declare him the winner in the Nov. 8 contest. His...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
House Speaker Pelosi To Attend Giving Thanks On Golden Gate Block Party
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Tuesday's Giving Thanks on Golden Gate Block Party, hosted by the St. Anthony Foundation from noon-2 p.m. on the Golden Gate Greenway at 150 Golden Gate Avenue near Jones Street in San Francisco. Breed is expected...
