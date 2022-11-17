ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Indians Fall to Godley in Area Round

ABILENE - The Seminole Indian football team lost Thursday night in Abilene to the Godley Wildcats 41-40. Both teams scored six touchdowns - it came down to extra points and the Tribe came up two short of winning the game. The game was a contrast of styles with both teams trying to impose their wills on offense with Seminole passing and Godley running. Each defense had trouble at different…
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
758
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy