evanstonroundtable.com
‘Participatory budget’ exchange draws ideas for city’s $3M pot
About 40 Evanston residents and community members, in a lively and thoughtful exchange of ideas Tuesday night, mulled over ways to allocate the city’s $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The session, the first of seven assemblies, took place in a packed room at the Robert...
evanstonroundtable.com
Candidates file for City Council special elections
Time for another election – but only for Evanston’s Second and Ninth wards. Both wards had City Council members appointed to fill out someone else’s term, so there will be special elections in February. And in each ward, it is already a competition, according to the papers filed with the Evanston City Clerk.
evanstonroundtable.com
City Council may consider small property tax hike
Evanston City Council members may be returning to consider a small property tax increase to put police and fire pension funds on a 100% track toward the state target of 2040. At a special City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 21, council members held off approval of the city’s $390 million fiscal year budget, pushing discussion to Nov. 28 – firming up how the city would support full funding of the pensions. City pension leases say that the city’s minimal payments towards police and fire pensions have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments over the years.
evanstonroundtable.com
Moms Demand Action, YWCA to co-host town hall on gun violence on Nov. 29
Moms Demand Action and YWCA Evanston/North Shore will host a town hall style event on the state of gun violence and gun violence prevention from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the YMCA, 1215 Church St.. Attendees will hear from a panel of representatives working in the space of community-led violence intervention, including:
evanstonroundtable.com
Get festive and support Evanston businesses this holiday season
Every year, Downtown Evanston takes part in Small Business Saturday, a nationwide celebration and recognition of independent and local businesses. This year, on Saturday, Nov. 26, everyone is invited to participate in the Holiday Shopping Passport program – spend $100 at local businesses to receive a $30 Evanston Gift Card. The gift card giveaway is supported by community partners Byline Bank and Northwestern University.
evanstonroundtable.com
Trans Day of Remembrance event honors Evanstonian Elise Malary
Dozens of community members and advocates gathered in Andersonville in Chicago Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, braving cold temperatures to honor the memory of Evanstonian Elise Malary. The event, a collaboration between local organizations that included Chicago Therapy Collective (CTC), Brave Space Alliance (BSA) and Life is Work (LW), was one...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Heading into a holiday week, there are a few too many stories bringing a chill to our bones that have nothing to do with the weather: Two of them are the national rise in antisemitism and the rise in racism. On Sunday, in an event organized by the Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors of Second Baptist, Rabbi Andrea London of Beth Emet and Rabbi Rachel Weiss of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, about 100 people gathered to talk about steps to be taken. Photographer Richard Cahan took the above picture of the Second Baptist ensemble praying through song.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Orion Ensemble continues its 30th season with performance at Nichol’s Concert Hall, Nov. 27
The Orion Ensemble‘s 30th anniversary season continues with a world premiere and an earlier work written for the ensemble by Jackson Berkey and noteworthy quartets by Amon and Brahms. Welcoming frequent guest violist Stephen Boe, Orion performs the program at three venues: Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (November 27), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (November 30) and New England Congregational Church in Aurora (December 4). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.
evanstonroundtable.com
How are you spending the holiday break?
For the first time ever, both Evanston school districts have the entire week off for Thanksgiving. For years, Districts 65 and 202 held regular class days on the Monday and Tuesday leading up to the annual holiday in November, but the two local districts switched up the calendar to give students, teachers and staff a longer break this year.
evanstonroundtable.com
Jamming Jean Concert Series presents Gerald McClendon and his band at the Levy Senior Center, Dec. 2
The Levy Senior Center Foundation is pleased to welcome Gerald McClendon and his band to the Jamming Jean Music Series. This exceptionally versatile Soul R&B performer has played to sellout crowds in many of the major entertainment venues throughout the Midwest. If you love Soul R&B, you’ll love McClendon’s extraordinary...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
“Take what you need . . . Give what you can,” says the Dewey food pantry on Wesley Avenue and Grove Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Checking out silent auction items at the weekend Woman’s Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar are Amanda Whelan, foreground, and sister Kaitlyn Whelan. The event, back in full for the first time since 2019, raised about $40,000 for local charities. The club at 1702 Chicago Ave., was crowded with shoppers. “I feel people have been pent up because of the pandemic,” said co-organizer Michelle Salazar. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
No, Evanston police and Sgt. Levy are not about to arrest you
The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about a new scam that just could ruin your holiday dinner – or at least prompt a scare. Several citizens have reported receiving voicemails telling them to contact a “Sergeant Levy” of the Evanston police because there are arrest warrants in their name, a news release from the department says.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Transfers bring new look to Wildkits
Fans of the Evanston basketball team might wonder just what direction the program is headed in after five seniors transferred in over the summer. They aren’t the first players ever to move into Evanston and there’s no “transfer portal” in effect. Veteran head coach Mike Ellis insists he has never recruited a player to come to ETHS and never will.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sounds Good choir really sounds good
The Sounds Good choir sounded good even at rehearsal on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The group meets weekly in a large, bright, second floor room in the First Presbyterian Church on Chicago Avenue. The choir is for older adults, (55+) who wish to enhance their well-being through music. It is called...
evanstonroundtable.com
Wildkits boys throttle Libertyville 65-55
The foundation that Mike Ellis has built for the success of Evanston’s basketball program since he arrived starts with man-to-man defense. All things being equal, the ETHS coach wants that to be the case every year. But sometimes you have to switch to Plan B – even when you don’t want to.
