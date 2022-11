In the glory days of growing up, many of you might recall the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program. Started in 1984, the mission of BOOK IT! is for teachers to set reading goals for children; if they hit the mark, they get a free personal pan pizza from The Hut. Soon, Upper West Side teachers will have a local spot to pick up these incentivized rewards with the announcement that Pizza Hut is coming to 940 Columbus Avenue between West 106th and 107th streets.

