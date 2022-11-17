Read full article on original website
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 77-year-old woman in the Bronx. Investigators released video of the suspect running with what appears to be the victim's purse. According to police, the woman was walking near Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street in the Bedford Park section back on Nov. 8 when the suspect snatched her purse and took off. The purse reportedly contained the woman's cellphone, wallet and keys. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, hitting Cyian Brown in the […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a building in Inwood Friday night, police told PIX11 News. A federal agency was conducting an investigation when shots were fired between them and the suspect, according to authorities. The NYPD was then called to respond to the incident. Click here for more […]
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager allegedly punched a Queens Apple Store security guard in the face Wednesday, police said. Detectives said the 16-year-old suspect was confronted by a security guard over speculations of shoplifting at the Apple Store in Queens Center Mall at around 3 p.m. The dispute escalated, and the teen punched the […]
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Most of us in the media had never heard about the 300 Bloodhound Brims Gang from Yonkers until June 17, 2021, when more than a dozen members of the gang violently assaulted and stomped a victim outside of a North Broadway bodega while they were filming a Rap Video. The...
NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video who is sought regarding a robbery that occurred in Norwood. Police said on Friday, Nov. 18, at around 8.30 a.m., a 77-year-old woman was entering her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North, and while walking to her apartment door, a person approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.
Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned. NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX1) — A brazen burglar casually wheeled a garbage can with some pricey jewelry down a Chelsea street last month, video of the heist shows. The thief was one of four people who allegedly stole about $225,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry show at the Metro Pavilion on 18th Street, police said. […]
