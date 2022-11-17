ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

Caught on video: Bronx suspect takes off running with woman's purse

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 77-year-old woman in the Bronx. Investigators released video of the suspect running with what appears to be the victim's purse. According to police, the woman was walking near Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street in the Bedford Park section back on Nov. 8 when the suspect snatched her purse and took off. The purse reportedly contained the woman's cellphone, wallet and keys. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Suspected Gunman Sought in Fatal East NY Shooting

The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, hitting Cyian Brown in the […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

1 arrested after federal investigation, shooting, barricade: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a building in Inwood Friday night, police told PIX11 News. A federal agency was conducting an investigation when shots were fired between them and the suspect, according to authorities. The NYPD was then called to respond to the incident. Click here for more […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen punches Apple Store security guard in the face inside Queens mall: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A teenager allegedly punched a Queens Apple Store security guard in the face Wednesday, police said. Detectives said the 16-year-old suspect was confronted by a security guard over speculations of shoplifting at the Apple Store in Queens Center Mall at around 3 p.m. The dispute escalated, and the teen punched the […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home

Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Mistaken identity led to deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Police said Thursday two young men were shot in the Bronx in a case of mistaken identity. The NYPD released video of the suspects on a moped shooting toward two 21-year-old men on the sidewalk. It happened Nov. 13 on 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven. One of the men, Jayden Goodridge, a former basketball player, was hit in the stomach and died the next day. Goodridge's friend suffered a graze wound. Investigators said the victims were mistaken for rival gang members.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: 77-Year-Old Woman Robbed inside Apartment Building

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video who is sought regarding a robbery that occurred in Norwood. Police said on Friday, Nov. 18, at around 8.30 a.m., a 77-year-old woman was entering her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Kossuth Avenue and East Mosholu Parkway North, and while walking to her apartment door, a person approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.
NORWOOD, NY
TMZ.com

Trey Songz Denies Beating Woman in New York City, Police Report Filed

Trey Songz is on the police's radar in New York after a woman claims he brutalized her last month -- a claim he's calling BS on ... TMZ has learned. NYPD sources tell us the alleged victim filed a report in late October, claiming Trey punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom. We're told she also alleges TS dragged her by her hair ... and that she was taken to the hospital for what cops noted were visible minor injuries.
