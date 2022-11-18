Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Berkeley City Council votes to adopt fair workweek ordinance
The Berkeley City Council voted to approve the addition of the Fair Workweek Employment Standards ordinance to the Berkeley Municipal Code on Monday. The ordinance would mandate covered employers to provide workers with advance notice of work schedules and required working hours. It would also provide workers with flexibility in the face of late schedule changes, including requiring covered employers to provide predictability pay when they cancel a worker’s scheduled hours with less than 14 days’ notice.
Local, state entities weigh in on UC academic worker strike
To cross or not to cross? This is the question many students face as they approach the picket lines of the ongoing UC academic worker strike; however, they aren’t the only ones. The morning of Nov. 16, striking UAW UC academic workers shut down a construction site on campus...
‘One day stronger’: 4K rally in support of academic worker strike
UC Berkeley undergraduate students rallied in support of the ongoing academic worker strike at 3 p.m. Friday in front of the Campanile before marching to UC President Michael Drake’s house in the Berkeley Hills. A band played for the crowd and, in addition to the strike, speakers discussed People’s...
'Burdensome': Students weigh financial burden of UCDC, study abroad programs
One night during UCDC, Cyn Gomez (they/he) and their friends decided what to do with their free night: stay in. It’s all they could afford. A semester at the UC Washington Center, or UCDC, was something Gomez had always wanted to experience, especially after protesting in Washington, D.C. for gun control, which changed their perspective on what they wanted to do with their life.
‘Our goal is to not escalate’: UC Berkeley students protest ‘What is a Woman?’ presentation
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh held a presentation on campus Thursday, drawing a crowd of peaceful protesters outside his venue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Building. Hosted by student organizations Young Americans for Freedom at Berkeley and Berkeley College Republicans, Walsh screened and spoke about his documentary film “What...
Choose your own adventure: Berkeley edition
Choose your own adventure books are a remarkable childhood classic. They call on the reader to make various narrative decisions that ultimately make up the entire course of the story. Do you fight the dragon or run away? Can you help the princess or leave her? Regardless of whether you end up dying by a clan of elves or return safely to the castle, they’re always a load of fun!
Layering 101: A guide to winter in Berkeley
Two things about me: I love fashion and I hate being cold with a fiery passion (but not fiery enough to keep me warm during these unpleasantly bitter days). As we inch further and further into winter, the wind’s teeth grow sharper and sharper, biting deep into our bones. However, I refuse to acquiesce to this grueling chill, and above all, refuse to sacrifice an iota of style to the winter’s cold embrace. Nothing will stop me from serving a look, be it wind, rain, sleet, or snow — I will deliver nonetheless.
UCPD reports aggravated assault with BB gun near Hearst Avenue, Gayley Road
UCPD responded to an aggravated assault that occurred near Hearst Avenue and Gayley Road at approximately 9:06 p.m. Sunday night, according to a UCPD WarnMe alert. Three UC Berkeley student campus security officers, or CSOs, were shot at with a BB gun by people driving a grey Mercedes Benz. Two of the three were struck, but not injured.
Who cares, Cal has the axe: 2022 Ink Bowl recap
“If history repeats itself, we are winning the Big Game anyway,” said former head sports editor Ryan Chien prophetically, following The Daily Californian’s brutal 2022 Ink Bowl defeat. Chien’s postgame comments referred to last year, when the Daily Cal’s Ink Bowl loss went hand in hand with Cal...
No way up: Cal bested by Arizona, Arizona state to remain winless in conference
As the 2022 California volleyball season approaches a sour conclusion, the empty-handed (in terms of Pac-12 conference wins) Bears are left to reflect on future improvements. A pattern became apparent following two losses against Arizona and Arizona State this weekend. The Bears lose the first set, win the next two, lose the fourth set, leading to a tie breaking set, but lose that one too. This was true for both matches this weekend.
